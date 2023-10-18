Administration discusses construction projects

According to Principal Tim Phares, many construction developments are currently in progress or will begin in the next year.

A recent school board meeting approved construction for the updated football stadium. Administration is currently in the design process for the project.

Other updates include ongoing construction on the natatorium, which has blocked off Door 21 since the project broke ground. Before it was closed, Door 21 was the main entrance for students who walked to school from the football stadium.

Phares said, “I was just told yesterday that Door 21, that we have not used in forever, will be open for the start of the school year next year.” The area will be accessible by June of 2024.

Upcoming projects include expansion of the Polytechnic Department and maintenance updates for the Freshman Center.

The Polytechnic Department encompasses classes relating to culinary arts, automotives and construction. Construction will begin in April of 2024. Phares said the department was in need of additional space to expand existing classes and opportunities for students.

“We don’t know what it will all look like just yet, but those are the big projects that we’re kind of currently working on and those are the next two big ones we’ll start,” Phares said.

The Greyhound Activities Center is currently under construction behind the tennis courts. The building will be an indoor football stadium and it will serve many athletic and extracurricular activities, including marching band and other performing arts. Phares said the Activities Center will be a covered space for marching band to rehearse during the summer.

Senior and marching band member Helen Xu said “during the summer it was terrible, it was super hot and super humid so I think an indoor facility would be amazing.” Xu also said band members are unable to fill water bottles during outdoor practice and bathrooms are far away. “I’m jealous of underclassmen that will be able to use the facility,” Xu said.

“It will be used for a lot of different things, that’s why we’re calling it the Greyhound Activities Centers, Phares said, “It will be for all of our Greyhounds in different shapes, forms or fashions.”

Phares said the Activities Center is 12 to 18 months from completion.

The South Support Building is also an ongoing construction project located on the south side of the football stadium. The building will serve as locker rooms for sports teams that currently have limited space and house concessions and bathrooms for fans. “It will also be to enhance game day,” Phares said.

Phares said administration is working to ensure facilities support the number of students at this school.

“We are really, really, really trying to make our facilities support what students we have, and the number we have and the programming we have for students, Phares said, “We don’t just do it just to do it and be like ‘Let’s build something bigger and better!’ It has to match our programming.”