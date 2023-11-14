Science department encourages students to use free tutoring program

The science department is encouraging students to use the department’s tutoring program. According to science department chairperson Drew Grimes, the tutoring program provides an opportunity for those who don’t have the time or money for private tutoring.

“We have a peer tutoring program and we’ve really expanded that this year, and it’s been a huge success,” Grimes said. “We would like for kids to use that before they feel like they need to go hire a tutor.”

Eric Rauch, the sponsor of the CHS science tutoring program, said that the program is giving support to students who need help, especially those who haven’t really looked for it. He said one of their main goals is to make sure that science teachers know they can recommend the program to students who may be struggling in their class so that they can get the help they need.

According to peer tutor Sujal Joshi, the peer tutoring program helps with community-building.

“Sometimes I’d come in (during SSRT) just to get biology help, and really I felt like it was a good tight community around here with helping and just a general community built around it,” Joshi said. “And I wanted to be a part of that, so I applied (to be a peer tutor) last year.”

Joshi said giving up his SSRT time was not very hard, because he was committing to helping students. He said he felt that it was a good use of his time overall, even if it took away personal work time during SSRT.

“It’s (been) really enjoyable seeing kids have that moment of understanding when they haven’t been getting something, but then you can just see that they get it. And their faces just brighten,” Joshi said. By Allison Washburn