Senate is amidst planning for the final events of the year

With the end of the semester fast approaching, Senate members are starting to organize the last events of the semester. Student Body President Allison Heath said there are three major projects that the Senate is trying to achieve before the first semester ends.

“First (is) care to share and we are also planning Educational Support Professionals Day,” Heath said.

Educational Support Professionals Day celebrates over 100 support professionals at CHS and will occur in late November, or early December. Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said Senate members prepare all of the staff appreciation days.

“During fall break Senate members planned school bus driver appreciation week, so now the next one is Educational Support Professionals Day,” Foutz said.

The goal of these events is to make CHS staff members feel appreciated and valued for the time they sacrifice every day.

Health said that the close relationships formed help combat the stress of planning large school-wide events.

“I really like the community in Senate, all of us are really close and since we see each other so often and for so long we all end up developing a really close relationship,” she said.