STEM Competition Clubs prepare for upcoming competitions, hosts meetings in November

As the year is in full swing, officers and club members of Cyber Patriots have plans to develop their skills for future competitions.

Keshav Singh, a CyberPatriots member and junior, said that there are many practices for him to hone his coding skills.

“I prepare for CyberPatriot mainly by practicing CISCO as that is my role for my team. The CISCO challenge consists of two main portions, the quiz, and the networking challenge,” Singh said. “For the quiz, I (used) the modules on CISCO networking academy to learn the principles of networking and computing. I then apply these skills by practicing packet tracer, also on networking academy, to remove vulnerabilities on a virtual network.”

Similarly, Science Olympiad officers and members are excited to see what the club has to offer this year.

Richard Gao, a Science Olympiad (SciOly) officer and senior, said he is eager for the many new opportunities that the year may bring.

“With all the upcoming competitions and meets that SciOly participates in, it will be rewarding to watch the new members learn and develop as the year goes on,” Gao said. “I can’t wait to lead the team in certain events and have complete freedom over how the members learn.”

Cynthia Henry, the SciOly sponsor, said she is eager to see how the new officers handle the onboarding of new members.

“With previous veterans filling the officer positions this year, I am curious to see how they use their experience to benefit new SciOly members,” Henry said.