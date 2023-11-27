South Asian Culture Club to host movie night

Following their Diwali meeting, South Asian Culture Club (SACC) is planning on hosting a movie night for their next meeting.

“Though club members are considering upcoming meeting dates, we do plan to have a movie night with a focus on South Asian cinema,” SACC sponsor, Emily Dunn said via email, “Popcorn and snacks will be involved, of course. We also plan to discuss fundraising during a future meeting.”

Afsara Islam, president of SACC and senior, said, “We’ve been trying to incorporate more South Asian entertainment into our meetings and we thought that having a meeting where we watched South Asian movies would be the perfect way to do that.”

Additionally, the club plans to continue their mission of raising money and awareness for South Asian communities.

“Part of the club’s mission is to raise and donate money to a charity related to advancing and lifting up the voices of people within South Asian communities, which is so powerful,” Dunn said. “Finally, the club has many celebrations related to holidays within South Asian culture. Last spring, we celebrated Holi (the Festival of Colors) at the public library, and we plan to do the same this coming spring. It was well-attended, with hundreds of people from around the community joining in the fun. We had a henna tattoo artist, samosas and other snacks, South Asian music, as well as dancing and games.”