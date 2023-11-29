Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?

When I think about attending high school sports games, for me, there are two specific sports that come to mind: football and basketball. Most other athletic contests are too long or too far away to be interesting to the average student. But when it comes to deciding which one of these sports games to watch, there is a clear winner: football.

The physical environment football players play in is much more pleasant than the environment of basketball games. Outdoor football games start hot and gradually fade into a cooler, breezy nighttime temperature. This means you can easily wear a shirt and shorts and survive both the initial heat and the later chill without too much difficulty. At basketball games, on the other hand, from the moment you step in the moment you leave, the temperature gets cranked up so high you can barely think, never mind the fact that the whole time you are pressed up uncomfortably close to the people next to you on the bleachers. If that is what you like, then that’s available at football games too, in the student section. But if you prefer a little more personal space, there is plenty to be had on the seats outside the student section and in the grassy areas surrounding the field.

Another reason football is more exciting than basketball is the scoring. In basketball, baskets occur very frequently so the points rack up very fast. In football, touchdowns are much rarer. Because the goals happen less frequently, they are much more exciting. Whereas in basketball, the players may need to make several baskets to even catch up with the other team, in football, even one touchdown can make a huge difference in the end result of the game, which makes it much more exciting to watch in the long run.

Lastly, the football game has one last huge draw for students that basketball doesn’t; the marching band. The halftime show is my favorite part of high school football games. This school’s marching band is one of the best in the country, and they’ve won their national competition six times, as well as getting the chance to play in the Macy’s Day Parade in 2022. They always put on a great show that is so much fun to watch. Basketball just doesn’t have that.

It’s clear high school football games are superior, and everyone should try to find a Friday night when they are free so they can go enjoy the fun, school-spirited atmosphere that is always present.