Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals

  • PINNACLE YEARBOOK SENIOR AD SUBMISSIONS DUE DEC. 8
  • NEXT LATE START IS DEC. 13
  • ASSESSMENTS & CULMINATING EXPERIENCES (ACE) WILL OCCUR FROM DEC. 18 TO DEC. 21
  • THE END OF THE SEMESTER IS DEC. 21
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Rising Above
Rising Above
Happy Hangul Day
Happy Hangul Day
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Junior Macie Barth checks out the Green Gift Shop information page on the CCPL website. The page contains information regarding timings, items being sold, and additional library services that are a part of the event. “I can’t wait to check out the library sale on second-hand books for the shop,” Barth said.
Carmel Clay Public Library to host Green Gift Shop on Nov. 30
Adam Miller, Lieutenant of Carmel Police Department and Commander of School Resource Unit, educates students about points of entry and exit at the school. Miller said informing students about ways to leave the school in case danger arises, is crucial in ensuring their safety.
SROs work to combat school intruders, warn against entering and leaving school premises without ID
The Coquettes strike their starting pose for their routine. Wolff said they have made a lot of progress through this season.
Coquettes to continue season with new coach
Mock Trial Sponsor Robert Browning holds the plaque of past Carmel victories at county in club room F102. “It’s great how we’ve been able to continue to win so many awards, these people are always so talented,” Browning said.
Mock Trial members continue to meet in separate teams to practice the case
Math teacher Mellissa Stringham leaves the crosswalk after directing traffic on Nov. 15. Laura Erli, Civil Engineering and Architecture teacher, said, I thought that they [RRFB] were a great idea.
Q&A with Laura Erli, Civil Engineering and Architecture teacher, about new Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB)
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Members of the Latin Student Alliance dance to traditional Hispanic music at one of their meetings. I love dancing to traditional music, and just being a part of my culture, and embracing it, Queijo said.
Hispanic students, Spanish teacher discuss maintaining connections to heritage, learning about culture
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete against North Central on Nov. 28
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
The women’s basketball team trains for game against Hamilton Southeastern on Nov. 24
Junior Rocky Li practices tennis on Nov. 11. Li said he would really enjoy going D2 or D3 to play tennis. (Submitted Photo: Rocky Li)
Athlete Spotlight: Rocky Li leads Mens tennis to State Final victory
Senior Arty Bryant (left) squares up against sophomore Lucas Brock (right) during a practice on Nov. 16 before the first meets of the season. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said duals help players hone in on their skills.
Carmel men’s wrestling prepares for upcoming meets
Opposing column: Chess shouldn’t be considered a sport, but an intellectual game
Opposing column: Chess shouldn’t be considered a sport, but an intellectual game
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
A henna artist works at Carmel Giving Hopes annual Diwali event on Nov. 19. Henna cost three dollars and all proceeds went to orphanages in India.
Diwali Photo Gallery
Brayden Trefethen speaks on his experience singing in the hallways
Brayden Trefethen speaks on his experience singing in the hallways
Legacy of Steve Irwin helps students, teacher learn about, connect with nature
Legacy of Steve Irwin helps students, teacher learn about, connect with nature
The “Puffs” cast performs in a dress rehearsal for the play on Nov. 8. The play is presented by the CHS Theatre and Film department. It was a parody of “Harry Potter,” the novel series. The show is sold out and will play from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11 in the Studio Theatre.
PUFFS Photo Gallery
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Sophomore Lilliana Cate works on ideas for her business, “Pink Lemon Boutique.” Cate worked on her business regularly at school on her computer and phone. Cate’s business can be found at @shoppinklemonboutique on Instagram and TikTok.
Students, teacher discuss experiences, benefits of student-owned small businesses
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
Senior Anabelle Yang holds her finished croissants. She said she enjoys baking French breads and pastries.
Q&A with senior Anabelle Yang, baking, exercising creativity, personality
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
Greg Gottlieb, CHS Champions Together member and senior, thanks his family during the 6th annual Mr. Carmel competition on March 11. The competition involved fifteen senior boys performing individual talents and a group dance. Gottlieb was named the 2022 Mr. Carmel by a panel of teachers from different CHS academic departments. The organization raised over $20,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.
March Litebox: Charity Champion
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Wordle: December 1
Crossword: November 27
Mini Crossword: November 26
Wordle: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 18
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

3
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

4
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]

Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]

5
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]

Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]

Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals

Avani Gupta
December 1, 2023
Sophomore+Georgia+Estrada+browses+through+Pinterest+to+find+vegetarian+thanksgiving+recipes.+%E2%80%9CHowever+%28my+family%29+does+make+sure+that+there+are+protein-based+options+there%2C+but+it+does+also+feel+kind+of+restricted+since+whatever+we+make+is+normally+in+a+limited+amount%2C+so+generally+when+other+people+have+Thanksgiving+leftovers+I+generally+don%E2%80%99t+because+mine+is+made+in+smaller+portions+said+Estrada.
Avani Gupta
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions” said Estrada.

When thinking about a holiday meal, most people imagine there to be the traditional turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and potatoes on the dinner table. However it’s not the ideal holiday dinner for others. 

Georgia Estrada, a self-chosen vegetarian and sophomore, said “Because of (vegetarianism) being an aspect in my life for so long, I don’t normally and immediately think of turkey and all the things I miss out on; I just think about my grandma’s deviled eggs.” 

According to The Family Handyman, nearly 90% of Americans celebrate winter holidays every year. 

According to Alec Smith, certified strength and conditioning coach, 20% of people have or choose to have dietary restrictions which may interfere with when creating a Thanksgiving dinner. 

Emma Hu

There are many different types of restrictions people can have, whether that be an allergy like peanuts or shellfish, or a choice to be vegetarian like Estrada, or  because of a disease like Celiac where sufferers can’t eat many starchy foods. 

Estrada talked about the reason she chose to be a vegetarian, she said, “So me and my friend from second grade decided to become vegetarian and we really didn’t plan for it to stay this long term, but I enjoyed not eating meat and getting to kind of explore a variety of foods cause my immediate choice to get iron, protein and fiber wasn’t meat.”

Another person whose choices may affect her holiday plans is sophomore Shifa Parker, who has a nut allergy and is Islamic. Parker said  because she is Islamic she can only have halal meat. Halal is when the meat is sacrificed in the name of god, and usually people can only buy it from meat sellers that have a halal label.

“Usually we get our meat from restaurants like Hyderabhad House or Biryani House that hand out different meats like turkey and beef,” Parker said. 

Parker’s dietary restrictions is also a choice she said it can be a challenge in daily life. When asked about their dietary restriction, Estrada and Parker both said it affected them especially when they were with their family and friends as they typically have limited choices to eat from. 

Sophomore Shifa Parker eats her lunch she brings from home in the Main Cafeteria. “I usually don’t take school lunch as I can’t eat the school’s meat because it’s not halal, so I bring lunch from home,” said Parker.
(Avani Gupta)

“There is a limit to how much food somebody can make in such little time (during Thanksgiving) that it feels severe to push the expectation my family has on that day to accommodate me only,” Estrada said. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions.”

Estrada also recalled when being vegetarian was not the experience. “I remember that there was this one time where my most favorite aspect in Thanksgiving dinner were these noodles that we would always make; however, they got messed up as the person who was making the gravy made it with chicken broth rather than bone broth, so I wasn’t allowed to have them because my stomach would get upset as I went so long without eating any animal product.” Estrada said.

Parker said, when she is with her friends who have a different ethnicity and when there is meat involved, she usually can’t eat it because there is a chance it’s not halal.

“During school lunches I can’t have anything except for cheese pizza or pasta, so I generally bring food from home to eat,” Parker said. 

To accommodate this problem, Smith suggested to people who are having or hosting a Thanksgiving dinner they should reach out to your attendees if they can’t have something specific or any preferences they have but they don’t necessarily have to go out of their way. 

Georgia Estrada searches up filling vegetarian dishes to make during Thanksgiving in her Spanish class. “Usually the next day after Thanksgiving my whole family has leftovers while I usually don’t,” said Estrada.
(Avani Gupta)

To fulfill her nutritional needs Estrada said,“ I normally have eggs and would generally put something that doesn’t go with the dinner but still provides me nutrients such as cottage cheese, or a glass of milk.”

“You can have a balance of it, like if someone is on a diet doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t have good food come out of it. For example if you have a vegetarian you can ask them to bring their own dish or create at least one so they aren’t left out,” said Smith.



0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *