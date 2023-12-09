Quiz Bowl competes in tournaments, prepares for second semester

  • PINNACLE YEARBOOK SENIOR AD SUBMISSIONS DUE DEC. 8
  • NEXT LATE START IS DEC. 13
  • ASSESSMENTS & CULMINATING EXPERIENCES (ACE) WILL OCCUR FROM DEC. 18 TO DEC. 21
  • THE END OF THE SEMESTER IS DEC. 21
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Rising Above
Rising Above
Happy Hangul Day
Happy Hangul Day
Boycotts, while simplistic, remain effective
Boycotts, while simplistic, remain effective
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Quiz Bowl leadership members prepare for another of their Monday afternoon practices following performances at the Achaean Invitational on Dec. 2. Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, said, “The best part of practice is seeing new members of the club becoming more involved and passionate about the game.”
Quiz Bowl competes in tournaments, prepares for second semester
Science Olympiad members prepare for upcoming competitions, compete at Raymond Park Invitational Dec. 9
Brandy Ostojic, CHTV advisor checks in on the students work for their upcoming show. Ostojic said the senior show will be released Dec 8.
CHTV to release their last show for the year
Caption: Carmel Ambassador members practice for Holiday Spectacular shows coming up. The shows will be Dec. 6 to 10 times vary based on the day.
Carmel choirs to perform in Holiday Spectacular shows this week
Sock monkeys are sold for a 45 dollar adoption fee at the Green Gift Shop at CCPL on Nov. 30 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.
CCPL Green Gift Shop Photo Gallery
Senior Sandra Yang distributes flyers during the Computer Science Honors Society meeting on Nov. 27th, 2023. The flyers promote our upcoming Hour of Code event, which we will hold during computer science education week, said Yang.
As Computer Science Education Week nears, computer science education continues to adapt and expand
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
Bellotti squares up against her opponent during a match. Bellotti said invitationals are busy days, but said the satisfaction that comes out of winning is unbeatable. 
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Ben Davis on Dec. 2
Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,
Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?
Sophie Petee performs her solo in Christmas Tree Farm. The song was performed by Expressions B specifically and was choreographed by Brooke Smolde.
Q&A with students over Holiday Spectacular
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
A henna artist works at Carmel Giving Hopes annual Diwali event on Nov. 19. Henna cost three dollars and all proceeds went to orphanages in India.
Diwali Photo Gallery
Brayden Trefethen speaks on his experience singing in the hallways
Brayden Trefethen speaks on his experience singing in the hallways
Legacy of Steve Irwin helps students, teacher learn about, connect with nature
Legacy of Steve Irwin helps students, teacher learn about, connect with nature
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Sophomore Lilliana Cate works on ideas for her business, “Pink Lemon Boutique.” Cate worked on her business regularly at school on her computer and phone. Cate’s business can be found at @shoppinklemonboutique on Instagram and TikTok.
Students, teacher discuss experiences, benefits of student-owned small businesses
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
Senior Anabelle Yang holds her finished croissants. She said she enjoys baking French breads and pastries.
Q&A with senior Anabelle Yang, baking, exercising creativity, personality
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Hello MUSE: Ready for your 2023 Wrapped? [MUSE]
“Hello MUSE: Ready for your 2023 Wrapped?” [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Crossword: December 8
Wordle: December 7
Mini Crossword: December 5
Word Search: December 3
Mini Crossword: December 1
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

3
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]

Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]

4
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]

Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]

5
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.

Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium

More in Beats
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
Science Olympiad members prepare for upcoming competitions, compete at Raymond Park Invitational Dec. 9
More in CLUBS
FCCLA officers Laynie Wade (far left), Keelyn McDonough (left), Victoria Pavlakos (right) and Livy Haas (far right) connect with each other during a board game during SSRT on Nov. 17. “Even during our normal meetings, I think it’s important to have some sort of game or activity. I always try my best to interact with the club, especially new members, and not just be business all of the time,” McDonough said.
FCCLA to host holiday party on Dec. 7, finalize State Conference project selection
DECA executive team members host a workshop for the event Business Operations Research (BOR) on Nov. 7. DECA sponsor Jacob Goodman said, If you are writing a BOR paper, you should explain how your paper focuses on this year’s topic: talent acquisition and retention.
DECA to prepare for role play districts on Dec. 4
More in NEWS
Brandy Ostojic, CHTV advisor checks in on the students work for their upcoming show. Ostojic said the senior show will be released Dec 8.
CHTV to release their last show for the year
Caption: Carmel Ambassador members practice for Holiday Spectacular shows coming up. The shows will be Dec. 6 to 10 times vary based on the day.
Carmel choirs to perform in Holiday Spectacular shows this week

Quiz Bowl competes in tournaments, prepares for second semester

Claire He
December 9, 2023
Quiz+Bowl+leadership+members+prepare+for+another+of+their+Monday+afternoon+practices+following+performances+at+the+Achaean+Invitational+on+Dec.+2.+Brian+Pho%2C+club+co-president+and+junior%2C+said%2C+%E2%80%9CThe+best+part+of+practice+is+seeing+new+members+of+the+club+becoming+more+involved+and+passionate+about+the+game.%E2%80%9D
Quiz Bowl leadership members prepare for another of their Monday afternoon practices following performances at the Achaean Invitational on Dec. 2. Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, said, “The best part of practice is seeing new members of the club becoming more involved and passionate about the game.”
Quiz Bowl shifted its weekly Monday practices to Room A202 after school, with the last meeting of the semester planned for Dec. 11, according to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior. These practices followed the teams’ performances in the Anita Zuber Memorial Tournament on Nov. 18 and the Achaean Invitational on Dec. 2, during which Carmel A placed second and fourth, respectively.
“I think our performance was partially hampered by many questions dealing with the areas of expertise of a few students that were unable to attend the tournament, as well as the length of the day,” club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske said. “A highlight was definitely having our C Team win second place in the (junior varsity) bracket, and I very much enjoyed getting to travel around and watch our A Team and read for a round.”
“Though we have not had the chance to play as a full team since October, our new members have proven themselves with their amazing performances,” Pho said.
According to Cinkoske, preparation for the second semester’s competitions will focus primarily on reading question packets of similar difficulty and studying members’ various areas of interest. Cinkoske said the team also currently plans to arrange a Quiz Bowl tournament at CHS in March.
“Next semester, we plan to attend the Purdue Buzzathon VIII in January and defend our State championship in March,” Pho said. “I look forward to seeing our team continue to improve as we head into the State and National championships.”

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *