SROs promote social media safety, caution students about cyberbullying

As the second semester of the 2023-24 school year begins, the School Resource Officers (SROs) at this school are focusing on educating students about proper social media usage and the associated risks of being a teenager on social media.

According to Ashley Williams, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, teaching students how to responsibly use social media will enable them to be more informed consumers of media and stay safe online.

“As social media (usage) increases among teens, we have to make sure our students are using social media responsibly,” Williams said. “We want this generation of students to be good digital citizens and make wise choices about who to trust online. There are many people online with bad intentions and we need to educate students about the risks associated with social media so they can use it safely.”

Sophomore Megan Munson said she has observed people using social media without caution and emphasizes the importance of courses on digital awareness and safety.

“A lot of people I’ve met will accept follow requests on Instagram or add random people on Snapchat without knowing them,” Munson said. “This is obviously not safe because of all the creeps online, and many teens need education on how to be smart on social media to avoid being taken advantage of online. The SROs getting involved might prompt people to be safer online.”

Munson is not alone in her concerns about social media safety. Christopher Glander, Freshman Center Safety Administrator and Assistant Principal, said cyberbullying over social media has become a significant issue.

“A lot of kids come to school counselors (about how) they are receiving mean texts or messages on social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram,” Glander said. “Currently, we are addressing these issues head-on and promoting anti-bullying campaigns so that students don’t feel compelled to insult each other online. Cyberbullying has become more prevalent than in-person bullying, and change can only happen if we make an effort to teach students about the repercussions of technology (usage).”