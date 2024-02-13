Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, celebration at CCPL

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.com's 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they're generally ineffective
Being a jack of all trades promotes innovative thinking, should be embraced
Vision boards, manifestation help achieve goals
Indiana House Bill 1035 strives for mediocrity across Indiana schools
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
Junior Grace Nie (left), Senior Terri Xie (middle) and Senior Mizuki Yoshimura (right) review plans for the National Chinese Honors Society (NCHS) volunteer meeting on Feb. 2. NCHS students prepared decorations for the NCHS Chinese New Year celebration on Feb. 14.
CCPL Chinese New Year event to represent Chinese traditions in Carmel, emphasizes importance of cultural heritage
National Chinese Honors Society prepares for Feb 14. Chinese New Year celebration.
Senate to plan for Winter Formal, Brain Games
February 2024 Interactive News Briefs
Science Olympiad prepares for upcoming competitions, compete UChicago Invitational Feb. 4
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Students, child psychologist explore impact of religious, political traditions on teenager’s value system
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities
The Coquettes practice on in the main cafeteria on Jan 26. Liviya Sharp, Coquette dancer and junior, said, I feel like (the goal) of every sport is to practice and get good at something and then you showcase it somehow whether its playing in a game or presenting it to an audience. I consider it a sport for that reason.
Q&A with senior Uma Kalluparambil and junior Liviya Sharp on dancing as a sport
Students share their favorite Indiana basketball teams
Carmel fans cheer on the football team at a home Game. Sophomore Mysk Abedali said she loves the environment in the stands and to cheer for her favorite team.
Sports fans discuss highs, lows when rooting for teams
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
Women’s basketball team prepares for Sectional against Fishers on Jan. 30
Senior Max Winders play basketball on Jan. 27. Winders talks about how he decided to try out for the basketball team as a senior.
Athlete Spotlight: Senior Max Winders makes varsity his first year in basketball
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
Social media’s sudden hype around Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting too creepy [opinion]
Senior Juliet Malherbe (left) and sophomore Emma Miller play Jo and Beth March in Little Women on Jan. 31. The other Beth sisters were played by seniors Sophia Malerbi (Amy) and Anna Wagner (Meg).
“Little Women” Gallery
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Christmas memory and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: Witch Hat Atelier is a masterpiece in art and world-building, but the story has only begun [MUSE]
Review: Saltburn is a tantalizing portrayal of obsession in the most disturbing yet memorable way [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: February 12
Word Search: February 12
Mini Crossword: February 9
Wordle: February 5
Mini Crossword: January 31
Isaac Hsu
February 13, 2024

Mizuki Yoshimura, Senior and Secretary of National Chinese Honors Society

What will NCHS be hosting at the library on 2/14, and what station are you looking forward to?

NCHS will be hosting a Lunar New Year event at the public library this Wednesday. We will be giving out limited amount of 红包 (red envelopes) and provide some foods. There will be 饺子 (dumplings), jelly, and more. We also have calligraphy, face painting, and paper cutting stations as well. I am looking forward to spending some time with my friends and family to celebrate this event!

What is the importance of celebrating LNY to students here at CHS and having a public event anyone can attend?

The importance of celebrating LNY to students of CHS is that we get to experience and learn other cultures, while being able to interact with your friends. 

What is your favorite food that will be served at the event, and what does it represent in your culture?

My favorite food would be 饺子(jiaozi), which are dumplings. The pronunciation of jiaozi means “transition from old to new,” and resembles the gold ingots used in ancient China, so it symbolizes wealth and prosperity in the upcoming year.

Which tradition that you or your household practices is your favorite?

I enjoy doing calligraphy in class and writing the characters that symbolize positive things. I love doing calligraphy, so I think that being able to decorate my room with my own writings is amazing. I also just love doing LNY activities in Chinese class every year!

Caroline Just

 

Felicia Chen, Junior and member of NCHS

What will NCHS be hosting at the library on 2/14, and what station are you looking forward to?

We will be hosting a LNY celebration in the CCPL by giving out dumplings and red envelopes with candy, Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting, face paint, and so much more! I’m mostly looking forward to eating the dumplings.

What is the importance of celebrating LNY to students here at CHS and having a public event anyone can attend?

Celebrating LNY at CHS and the library gives students an opportunity to embrace their culture and learn about other cultures.

What is your favorite food that will be served at the event, and what does it represent in your culture?

Like I said before, I really like dumplings and they represent fortune and prosperity in the coming year.

Which tradition that you or your household practices is your favorite?

My favorite LNY tradition is handing out red envelopes and cleaning the house.

 

Senior Bingrui Wang
What is the importance of celebrating LNY to you?

The importance of celebrating Lunar New Year to me is that it’s really a reminder of my cultural heritage, and it really brings me closer to my ancestral roots.

What is your favorite food eaten during the LNY dinner and what does it represent?

My favorite food is dumplings and it represents wealth since it’s the old style of minting gold, basically the food is that shape if you know what I mean.

Which tradition that you or your household practices is your favorite?

My favorite tradition is red envelopes, but I’ve kind of grown out of it since I’ve got my own job and now I make my own money, but I guess you still look towards it. Also new years dinner since it’s just time together as a family, pretty good traditions.

 

Sophomore Wei Lei

What is the importance of celebrating LNY to you?

Celebrating LNY can let American students learn more about Asian culture and it can bring students together to learn more about our backgrounds.

What is your favorite food eaten during the LNY dinner and what does it represent? I really love hot pot. Not every family eats hot pot for LNY, but for my family, it is important. I think the hot pot represents bringing family together and unity, since we all surround the hot pot and eat.

Which tradition that you or your household practices is your favorite?

The best LNY activity has got to be red envelopes, I mean who doesn’t want free money? But another activity I like is 守歲 (Shǒusuì), for this you have to stay up as late as possible and the longer you stay up, the longer your family would live and be healthy.

 

 

Leave a Comment
