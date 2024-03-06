Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
The Academy selection process is biased, should be improved
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
Hindu Heritage Society members attend the Diwali Festival event on Nov. 29. Eesha Singh, co-founder and junior, said the clubs next event will take place on March 20 surrounding the topic of a new Indian temple for the deity Sriram. (Submitted Photo: Eesha Singh)
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
READY TO REMINISCENCE: Seniors Sandra Yang (left) and Pragathi Arunkumar (right) discuss their plans to travel together during summer break on Nov 20th, 2023. “We really wanted to go on a senior trip this upcoming summer so we can make the most of our summer because it is very likely we will go to different colleges,” said Arunkumar.
Students, counselor discuss impact of high school friendships, staying in touch after graduation
Senior Terri Xie draws on a phone during their TCP release period on Feb. 13th, 2023. I usually draw on my phone because its more convenient, said Xie. (Submitted Photo: Terri Xie)
Students, teacher discuss development of AI on art
Juniors Mariam Morad (left) and Laila Abumahfouz (right) take pictures during SSRT on Feb. 16, 2023. “I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”
Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Junior Cole Terbush plays hockey for the Indy Fuel Academy. Terbush said he enjoys how being a student athlete keeps him busy. (Submitted Photo: Cole Terbush)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Cole Terbush balances hockey and ballet
Lewis Hamiltons move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Aden Burke (left), Bryant Burke (middle) and Chase Burke (right), triplets and seniors, discuss their childhood growing up. Aden said the triplets wore different colored shirts as children to differentiate themselves.
Q&A with Aden, Bryant and Chase Burke on experiences being triplets
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: March 3
Mini Crossword: March 2
Wordle: March 1
Crossword: February 29
Aida Karim
March 6, 2024
Media+Specialists+Hannah+Barbato+%28left%29+and+Teri+Ramos+%28right%29+shelve+books+together+on+Mar.+1%2C+2024+at+the+CHS+media+center.+%E2%80%9CI+really+enjoy+putting+apart+some+of+my+time+to+shelve+books+and+help+students%2C%E2%80%9D+Ramos+said.%0A
Lily Hao
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.

When freshman Rethika Sathyamathan was working on her National History Day project (NHD), she said the changing support the library has offered her was vital to her success with research and data collecting, especially in light of World Book day on March 7.

“A new piece of technology that the library has been able to provide for me is their computers in the digital media lab.” Sathyamanthan said, “They have allowed me to further access information for my project.”

The vast amount of updating resources and technologies media centers are able to offer is very prevalent in libraries across the nation. According to a 2019 study conducted by the University of Nebraska, the 21st century has brought about many changes to libraries in terms of technologies, and libraries across the nation have updated to provide computer databases and information technology, becoming multimedia centers.

Arielle Fotso and Aidah Brown

According to Media Specialist Teri Ramos, this school’s library is ever-evolving to adapt to the needs of students. For example Ramos said he was able to create a resource for teachers that gave them methods to prevent the usage of AI for projects, as well as instructions as to how to use AI ethically and correctly.

Jamie Beckmen, young adult services manager of the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL), said the facility has undergone massive changes thanks to its reconstruction across the high school. Beckmen said (s)he notices a huge influx of students who utilize library resources such as the café,  3D printers, media production spaces, the conference rooms for events and so much more. 

But despite those changes, Beckman said some traditional library services still exist. “A lot of times, people believe that nobody reads anymore, but I actually have not noticed that. We still have a lot of kids who read a lot of books. Physical books still get checked out a ton. That’s something that hasn’t changed, and I think that would surprise a lot of people.”

Sathyamathan’s experience with research brought about many challenges that libraries work hard to address. She said, “Some websites weren’t as reliable as others because a lot of the time the information that two websites provide are very different. So it makes it very difficult to find a reliable source.”

In response to that problem, Ramos said she has made it a priority to give her students a skill set that allows them to know how to properly utilize the correct resources. She also said her most important job is teaching her high schoolers how to be wise consumers of information.

“When I went to a conference a few years back one of my favorite analogies that I ever heard was about change. A man speaking there told me, ‘If you compare change in technology to an icicle that hangs off the side of a house, the icicle would start to melt a little bit. We created the wheel. But then that icicle of change would harden up, and we used the wheel for a good long time,’” Ramos said. “Well, now, it’s like that icicle is just constantly dripping. Everywhere you turn around there’s just new technology, new changes, new things, you can’t even keep track of all of the changes. There’s no hardening of that icicle anymore. At this point you can’t even begin to predict what will happen next.” 

Sathyamathan said, “I believe that in the next 10, 20, or 30 years from now, our libraries here in Carmel will have developed to be able to do things we would never have imagined to be possible.”



