Mu Alpha Theta prepares for the 2024-2025 school year

Sophia Fu, Mu Alpha Theta president, reviews materials for Mu Alpha Theta on her Chromebook. Fu said, “I’m excited to run Mu Alpha Theta for one last year and to mentor people so that we can pass on the leadership for next year.”

Mu Alpha Theta, the National Mathematics Honor Society, began planning for this year. According to Joseph Broman, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor, the club has set specific goals for this year.

“I think [the goal of Mu Alpha Theta] is to share their love of math with the community through various things. Math competitions for middle schoolers or bringing in college professors so people can see what an actual college-style lecture of advanced mathematics looks like,” Broman said.

Mu Alpha Theta president Sophia Fu says that the club is planning a middle school math competition.

“Every single year, we host a middle school math competition and we also try to do some tutoring events to get the community involved, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet people and help them with math,” Fu said.