Carmel Clay Schools to focus on coordinating school facilities for new school year

Carmel Clay Schools is working on coordinating various school facilities, such as school transportation and cafeterias, for the first few weeks of the new year. According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, the whole district has taken time to ensure everything is coordinated.

Beresford said, “You know, the start-up is huge. And so the first day of school is a very complex day for us. And so everything has to be coordinated. So one day, everybody who rides the bus gets a ride to school, and the drivers know where to go and where the parking is. Everybody can get where they need to, especially with construction projects, you need to make sure everything is clear.”

He said nobody truly understands the complexities of preparing for the first days of school.

“Having over 16,000 kids come to school on one day, getting the transportation, food, and parking done in one day and then getting home safely is kind of like magic,” Beresford said. “It’s like, you know, it’s crazy how so many people revolve around the school and it takes everybody working together for that to happen, including parents and students.”

Senior Eesha Singh agreed that the first few weeks of school are hectic.

Singh said, “It is definitely crazy because everyone in the halls is pushing each other to get to their classes and after school, the school has to make sure everyone is on their buses on time before they leave the school. But, I think the school does a pretty decent job at making sure things run smoothly, especially since there are so many people at our school.”

Overall, Beresford said, “We want every student to be known and loved; everybody needs to have someone who knows their name and that, you know, cares about them and watches over them.”