College career programming coordinator, students evaluate the benefits, drawbacks of in-state, out-of-state college choices

Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month
Fashion Forward
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
OPPOSING COLUMN: Proposed diploma requirements are an excellent way to guide students after high school
OPPOSING COLUMN: The new diploma option offered does not promote academic rigor
New prayer policy is inefficient, administration should return to old policy
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
New advisory committee Team Bounceback to provide insight on student retention, returning to Carmel
CSHS officers present the meeting agenda to members during the CSHS meeting on Sept. 9. Maanav Rajesh, CSHS president and senior, said, “We are planning on going to elementary schools and middle schools and teaching people and teaching kids basic computer science things such as staying safe online and cyberbullying.”
SRO Hunter Rogowski stands watching Greyhound Station on the morning of Sept. 10 as a part of his daily door duty. Rogowski said he enjoys forming bonds and connecting with students.
Junior Rachel Engbrecht (second to left) and other members of the CHS Artist’s Association participate in an art activity involving collaboration at CHS on Aug. 27, 2024. They had to draw different body parts separately to create one original character. “I liked that we each could add our own part to it and surprise each other once it was complete,” said Engbrecht.
Senior and varsity member of the Esports Smash Ultimate team, Christopher Cunningham, poses for a picture. He said that he’s enthusiastic about representing Carmel High School one last time before graduating.
Senior Alice Mayer visits Indiana University. Mayer said college visits are a great way to get to know the school environment.
College career programming coordinator, students evaluate the benefits, drawbacks of in-state, out-of-state college choices
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, “Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren't relevant today and that will happen for this generation's slang terms."
Sophomore Vedika Vyas completes homework for AP precalculus BC after school at the library on Sept. 13. She said, “(I) wouldn’t say that there is more work for AP precalculus than honors Algebra II. Obviously they are different courses, but I would say (AP precalculus BC) makes (us) think deeply about foundations established in honors Algebra II.”
Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet rides atop a camel on her way to the Great Pyramids at Giza on Monday, May 29, 2023. “To touch, feel, smell---and just be there---was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible,” said Ludington-Barquet. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)
Junior Gaia Shields places her phone in a cell phone pocket at the start of class on Sep. 16, following the newly passed policy banning phone use during instruction. The change is intended to reduce distractions and boost classroom engagement.
Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Members of the Carmel football team face off against Homestead on Aug. 23 at home. Anthony Coellner, quarterback and junior, said the team has continued to improve since the beginning of the season.
Parasocial relationships unnecessary, intrude on celebrities’ lives [opinion]
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to “Dance Moms”, Williams said, “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week.” (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college
Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Connections: September 27
Mini Crossword: September 26
Wordle: September 25
Connections: September 24
Crossword: September 20
Connections: September 27
Connections: September 24
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 26
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Wordle: September 25
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
College career programming coordinator, students evaluate the benefits, drawbacks of in-state, out-of-state college choices

Charlotte Moser
September 29, 2024
Charlotte Moser
Senior Alice Mayer visits Indiana University. Mayer said college visits are a great way to get to know the school environment.

For senior Alice (Allie) Mayer, the decision between in-state and out-of-state college is a complicated one. It encompasses a variety of factors including cost, proximity to family and “the right fit.”  

“I’ve really kept (cost) in mind, especially when…they have the in-state tuition versus out-of-state tuition rates and you can see that the out-of-state tuition rate is so much more expensive. I’ve actually ruled out a few options because of that. I was looking at (The University of) Maryland, but it’s so expensive out-of-state that it’s not really a feasible option,” Mayer said.

Mayer said she is currently interested in both Ohio State and Purdue.

“Purdue, I’m leaning toward because in-state tuition is obviously a lot better than out-of-state, (but) I have to wait and see what scholarships I get,” Mayer said.

Mayer isn’t the only one impacted by this choice. In-state students in Indiana pay an average of $10,040 annually, while out-of-state students would pay $30,650 to attend one year of college here. Additionally, out-of-state prices can vary greatly nationwide

Cost is a factor

According to Melinda Stephan, College and Career Resource Center programming coordinator, cost is a common theme during this process.

“A lot of times cost is the first thing that comes up. Usually, not always, but usually an in-state school, particularly a public institution, is going to be cheaper than an out-of-state school,” Stephan said.

Ananya Addepalle

Junior Aishwarya Ram said she’s considering IU and Purdue as her primary options for cost reasons.

“I chose in-state colleges (because) in-state fees are significantly lower than out-of-state fees,” she said.

But cost isn’t always as straightforward as in-state or out-of-state. Some schools offer something called reciprocity, where out-of-state students can pay a similar price to in-state tuition. Typically, these states border each other or are in the same geographical area. 

One example is the Midwest Student Exchange Program (MSEP). Students at participating public universities will pay no more than 150% of the in-state tuition. Private universities involved in the program have at least a 10% reduction on tuition.

Additionally, for border counties and the nine counties in central Indiana (including Hamilton County), the University of Cincinnati offers the Metropolitan Rate, which is similar to an in-state tuition rate. Indiana residents would pay the Ohio-resident tuition rate, plus a $25 per credit hour extra charge.

Stephan said she believes this is a way for state universities to expand their reach.

“Sometimes it’s a marketing thing,” Stephan said. “(They) try to get students from multiple states, different perspectives and grow their enrollment.”

Family is important

But although cost is an important factor in college choice for Mayer, so is family. Throughout her college search, she said she has kept distance in mind and considered where relatives are in other states.

Stephan said proximity to family is a common concern in college choice, even with out-of-state schools.

“A lot of students come and say ‘I’m going to apply to these schools because I have a lot of family in Ohio. While I may be four to five hours away from home, I still have family nearby,’” Stephan said. “Most students, even out-of-state, stay in the Midwest… Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky.”

Although there have been slight differences since COVID-19, around 30% of CHS graduates going to college attend in another state, according to Stephan, something that Ram and Mayer both see reflected in their lives.

Ram said she “barely knows anyone” who is studying out-of-state. Most of her friends who graduated last year have gone to Purdue or IU.

Mayer’s older sister is attending college out of state, but many of Mayer’s friends are planning to attend IU or Purdue, she said.

Finding the right fit

Beyond cost and proximity, a lot of students look for “fit,” including everything from major options to social life.

“My biggest factor by far is if they have my intended major,” Mayer said. “I want to go into microbiology which a lot of schools don’t actually have so that’s been a really easy way to rule out schools that I will not be applying to.”

Stephan said fit is usually an important factor in college choice.

“Where does a student see themselves thriving? For some students being out of their home but not being so far away is a place where they can kind of test their wings a bit and still thrive without feeling like they’re totally on their own,” Stephan said.

Ram said her biggest factor for college fit is feeling part of her school. 

“(I want) to have a nice community of students and different class opportunities,” she said.

Mayer also said she has been keeping the culture of her college choices in mind throughout the process. 

“Obviously there’s a lot of differences between bigger schools and smaller schools,” Mayer said. “If they have a big Greek life or if they have more STEM-oriented majors. So I think keeping all of those factors in mind when you’re thinking about what kind of environment you want to be in for the next four years is really important.”

