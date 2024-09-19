The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students

With the implementation of the new cell phone ban in schools all around Indiana, students and staff are experiencing the benefits and drawbacks of the ban. The policy, Senate Bill 185, states that cell phones cannot be used in a classroom during direct instruction or student work time. However, teachers can allow students to use their wireless devices for educational purposes or to manage healthcare.

According to the Harvard Gazette, 77% of U.S. schools have adopted a policy similar to CHS. As a result, according to the University of Texas, school test scores have risen by 6.41%, increasing productivity and allowing students more time to focus on their studies, away from their mobile devices.

There are many students who are opposed to this new ban, while the majority of teachers have really been enjoying the new policy, and to be fair, there are a lot of benefits. Students have been much more focused and productive, since they pay closer attention in class and get more work done. Studies from Harvard University show that a mind can’t fully focus on two things at once, meaning if a student has their phone, they might not be really learning anything. Students having a cell phone out during educational periods may be detrimental to a student’s learning.

While this new technology policy has addressed the detriments that cell phones cause in the classroom, it has taken away from students’ ability to take advantage of the benefits their devices can provide.

Many students have said simply having their phones beside them gives them a basic sense of security and comfort, even if they aren’t actively using their device. Having a cell phone with the students allows them to have better access to more educational resources as well as be able to communicate with family.

Additionally, lots of students like to listen to music while studying and doing homework. Students have also found that not being able to use their cell phones during SSRT has been the most frustrating aspect of this new policy. They can’t use their cell phones to decompress when they are done with all their classwork and homework. While students can access a lot of these resources on their computer, having a phone with them is much more convenient.

Ultimately, the cell phone ban is very helpful, but it is not perfect.

