Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams

Damon Himmelheber, varsity soccer player and senior, said he was driven to play soccer from watching professional athletes play the sport ever since he was young.

“I’ve been playing soccer since early elementary school, and what drew me to it was watching Neymar and Lionel Messi on FC Barcelona,” Himmelheber said. He said his journey through the sport led him to join this school’s varsity soccer team.

Himmelheber said his experience on the varsity team has been both rewarding and challenging. “We all push each other to work hard and motivate everybody,” he explained.

Himmelheber added varsity teams require athletes to put in their best effort at every practice and game, which creates a competitive but supportive environment among the teammates.

But despite the camaraderie, many varsity athletes can find it difficult to balance academics and sports, due to the increased time commitment required for athletics. According to the NCAA, around 50% of student-athletes experience stress and other mental health issues from balancing their academic and athletic commitments. For his part, Himmelheber said he is able to manage the workload.

“It’s been a challenge, but I just come straight home from practice and start working on school,” he said. Outside of school, Himmelheber also plays for Hoosier FC, a club soccer team. Comparing the two environments, Himmelheber noted that club soccer tends to be more relaxed than on the varsity high school team.

“For Hoosier FC, it’s a lot more like you know who you’re playing with, and it’s a little less like fighting for a spot all the time,” he said. Himmelheber said he has clear goals for this coming season. “One of my goals this season is to win a state championship and finally get that ring.”

For student-athletes like Himmelheber, making it onto a varsity team is about more than just skill. It’s about hard work, motivation, and finding a way to balance sports with academics. While the road to varsity may be tough, the rewards—personal growth, building friendships, and the chance to win a championship—make the journey worthwhile.

Additionally, Quinn Wu varsity soccer team member and junior, said his new role as a manager, a role he took after sustaining an injury, has led to him taking on new responsibilities.

Wu said his responsibilities include setting up cones, helping with drills, and making sure people have water. While the role may seem behind-the-scenes, it is essential in making sure that practices run smoothly and that the players can focus on their training. Wu shared, “I definitely miss playing, (but) I think my role contributes by making sure practices are organized and that everyone is healthy.”

Though his soccer journey took an unexpected turn, Wu has found a way to contribute to the team’s overall success as part of the varsity team. His ability to adapt to this new role demonstrates the many ways athletes support each other, both on and off the field.

This school’s varsity soccer coach, Shane Schmidt, emphasized that success on the varsity team isn’t just about performing well on the field—it requires a strong commitment to academics as well.

“They’re called student-athletes for a reason,” Schmidt said. “They have to be a student in the classroom before they can be an athlete on the field. If you’re not doing your job in the classroom, you’re not going to participate.”

The coach explained that the drive to make varsity is about more than just athletic skill; it reflects a desire to excel both on and off the field.

“They want to be proud to represent our school and community,” he said. “They want to be proud to wear that Carmel gold jersey. You only get to wear gold on the varsity level.”

In addition to athletic talent, balancing academics and sports teaches valuable life skills like time management and prioritization.

“I think it teaches them how to prioritize and organize,” Schmidt said. “Some of them bring their homework, and they just know that if there’s a lot that they have to do or something that’s required of them, that they do it. And I think that’s just a trait of those athletes.”

Carmel’s varsity soccer team not only excels on the field but also achieves high academic standards.

“Our program GPA is almost at the 3.7 level, and we have almost half of the team make the academic all state team,” Schmidt said. “It’s about being better in every aspect of life, not just on the field.”

For student-athletes, the coach’s advice was to prioritize academics, while maintaining the same discipline that drives success in sports.

“You have to be disciplined and manage your time well,” Schmidt said. “Being successful on a varsity team requires that same kind of discipline and effort both in the classroom and on the field.”