Carmel Orchestra prepares for fall concert on Oct. 1

The Carmel Orchestra is set to have their fall concert on Oct. 1. and they are working hard to prepare for this event. Thomas Chen, the orchestra director has strung together a routine of practices for each level of orchestra in order to prepare for the concert.

“For most of the classes they just meet during their class period, and we just prepare in the class period and teach them everything. For the most advanced groups, they have some evening rehearsals. The very top group, Symphony Orchestra, has some rehearsals, 6:30 – 9pm on Tuesdays and then an hour after school on Thursdays,” Chen said.

According to Ivy Wei, vice president of the orchestra council, these practices have students ready and excited, but also nervous for this upcoming concert referring mainly to freshmen.

“We have a lot more new freshmen, but it’s also fun to work with (them) because I can kind of see myself in them and I can see how I can help them improve,” said Wei.

Other upcoming events include a bowling night for Carmel Orchestra students, set to take place on Sept. 27. Another event is a field trip to see the Indianapolis Symphony perform later on in the month. By Lucas Johnson





