Science Olympiad prepares for Carmel Scrimmage on Nov. 16

As the tryouts come to the end, students are preparing for a CHS-hosted competition, Carmel Scrimmage.

Science Olympiad officer and junior Ava Liao said that the officer team has been writing tests and giving out resources to prepare for Carmel Scrimmage.

“Carmel Scrimmage is a competition (Science Olympiad) holds every year to expose students to a competition-like environment,” she said. “Scrimmage lets students experience how build and lab events work in real time along with how award ceremonies are held.”

Additionally, Science Olympiad coach Cynthia Henry said she is excited to see the team in action for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how well the team does and it’s always fun for me to see their growth over the course of the year from the fall until the state tournament,” she said.

Liao also said students have been working hard to do well in their events.

“We share a resource folder to all participants so they can mock past tests and learn content in a different way,” she said.