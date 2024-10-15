CCRC prepares for Junior Achievement Career Ignite Fair on Oct. 16-17

During the school day, students in pathway courses will visit a two-day job fair on Wednesday and Thursday. It is open to all students during SSRT, for ones who are interested in it and would like to visit despite not being in a pathways class or would like to visit once again. Unlike normal activity fairs, the Junior Achievement Career Ignite Fair is open for two school days, so students may visit during class with the block schedule.

It’s not just a CCRC thing, CCRC programming coordinator Melinda Stephan said. “This is an entire Carmel High School thing. In partnership with Junior Achievement, our Carmel Education Foundation folks are partnering with us, they’re providing funding for food for our employers that come, the PTOs working, so it’s a much bigger endeavor than the College Career Resource Center, but I’m certainly on the planning team for it.”

All students in principle courses–principles of automotive, principles of construction, principles of computing–will automatically come down to the fair during those classes.

This fair is also newer than most events. The CCRC did it for the first time last year, but the great thing about it is that there’s a team approach to it, Stephan said.

“This Junior Achievement Career Ignite Fair, it’s a lot.” she said. “We’ve been planning it since last year, and then it ramps up as we get closer. It involves almost the whole school, and when it’s during the school day, there are other logistics involved.” By Kaitlyn Aubrey