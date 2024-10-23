Theater teachers, students discuss different theater courses at CHS

Theater teachers and students discuss different theater courses available at CHS. According to theater and film director Grant Steckbeck, there are five theater courses that students can take.

“Theatre arts is our first level of theater classes,” Steckbeck said. “This class learns and relearns the basics of theater. There is a performance at the end of the year that is a full One Act play.”

In addition, there is also an advanced theatre arts course that builds on to the regular Theater Arts curriculum. Students in advanced theater arts also get to perform shows at elementary schools during the school year.

“Repertory Theatre is our most advanced theater class,” Steckbeck said. “This class produces two full productions within the year [and it also] follows the IB theater curriculum. This class also has a senior showcase that is performed in the spring.”

Senior Jack Kennedy said he is excited to be involved in Repertory Theatre this year.

“Right now we are preparing for our fall show, ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ and also looking at our spring musical called ‘Big Fish,'” Kennedy said. “I’m super excited, especially performing Act 3 Scene 2 . We are even getting help from a local theater professional, Rob Johansen, to make the scene even more special.”

For students who want to be involved in theater but don’t want to perform, technical theatre allows students to work backstage.

“Technical theatre is our beginning level tech theater course,” Steckbeck said, “This course teaches the basics of stagecraft and how to work backstage. Students get to work on all of the myriad events that take place within the performing arts calendar… This includes concerts, guest speakers, ComedySportz matches, theater productions and more.”

In addition, there is also an advanced technical theatre course that students can take, which allows students to take on more responsibilities backstage during performing arts events.

Steckbeck and Kennedy said they advise students interested in joining a theater course to contact a theater arts teacher and be involved in the Rising Stars Club.