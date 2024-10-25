Rise’n Roll bakery opens Westfield branch, produces Amish–style products

Rise’n Roll Bakery, an Amish–based business chain, has recently opened a new location in Westfield, Indiana. Featuring their signature cinnamon caramel donuts, the new location is situated at the southwest corner of Spring Mill Road and 161st Street.

Michael Swank, general manager of Rise’n Roll, described how their products are Amish–based, which sets them apart from other standard bakeries.

“All of our products are made from the Amish. They’re baked up in Middlebury, Indiana, so there’s a small Amish community up there. They make it fresh every day and send it to us in the mornings,” Swank said.

Additionally, Swank said the 16 locations that are already around Indiana have been quite popular, but they want to expand more in the northern area.

“We’re just really expanding up here on the north side right now. We do have a south side location, but we’ve just been very popular in all the communities that we’ve been a part of, and so we’re just looking to expand from there,” he said.

Alice Mayer, avid baker and senior, finds Amish pastries, even though a bit dairy–heavy, to be a very good sweet treat to have. She believes baking itself can be a significant approach of cultural expression, by way of sharing food or bonding while making the food.

Mayer said, “Well, I think baking is a really good way to bring people together. I know cooking too, like food is a very, very common symbol of unity in a community or a country. So I think baking plays a really important role in that it’s just something fun to do and you can give, like everyone wants a pastry or a treat, so you can give them out really easily and share with different people.”

Junior Elizabeth Clark said she is really fascinated with learning about Amish people. She agreed that the idea of “Amish–made” products can be appealing in terms of authenticity.

Clark said, “I hear from many people (that the) Amish are really good with hands-on things like baking and woodworking. So I think it would be really interesting to try and see how (differently) they taste from store bought.”