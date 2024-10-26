Students reflect on pros, cons of playing club sports

  • GHOSTS AND GOBLINS 5K IS ON OCT. 26
Counselor, students examine social media habits, doomscrolling’s effects on mental health
Counselor, students examine social media habits, doomscrolling’s effects on mental health
Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
50 years of SNL
A Knight to Remember
Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month
Fashion Forward
National Photography Month
Glorification of criminals is morally wrong, detrimental effects
Graphic novels are an overlooked educational tool with untapped potential
Graphic Perspective: What happened to Halloween spirit?
CHS should increase amount of voting information sent out
It’s impossible to enjoy pop music amid its oversaturated popularity
Sophomore Taylor Allen works on her PSAT prep papers during her G1 geometry class on Oct. 15, 2024 in Tess Courtade’s room. She successfully completed her practice and continued to review for the upcoming exam. “I’m a little nervous about the PSAT, I’m not sure how well it’s going to go, I think I’ll be fine though,” Allen said.
PSAT mollifies pressure for SAT in students
Michael Swank, general manager of Rise‘n Roll, organizes cinnamon caramel donuts on Oct. 19. "All of our products are made from the Amish. They're baked up in Middlebury, Indiana, so there's a small Amish community up there," Swank said.
Rise’n Roll bakery opens Westfield branch, produces Amish–style products
A handful of members in Select Sound performed the National Anthem at Carmel International Arts Festival. Choir director Katherine Kouns said, “Select Sound is a very small group of 20 kids that all sing acapella, pentatonix, and beat-boxing.” (Submitted photo: Carmel Choirs)
Select Sound to kick of the holiday season with Christmas caroling
Mayor plans considerable changes to government spending
Senior Jack Kennedy assembles a new sewing machine to use for costume preparations. The sewing machine was purchased with a grant by the Carmel Education Foundation during the 2023-2024 school year.
Theater teachers, students discuss different theater courses at CHS
Sophomore Fahed Badreddine listens attentively in his AP African American Studies class as his teacher, Mr. Ziegler, discusses LatinX Heritage month for the class bellringer on Oct. 1, 2024. The class was designed to provide accurate representation by providing more nuanced and up-to-date historical analysis on African American history. “In this class, I've learned that (African Americans) they're a lot more successful than what society and what (typical) textbooks portray them as,” Badreddine said.
Misinformation of U.S. history shapes inaccurate student opinions, harms minority students
Sophomore Caroline Hulsey attends a Stone Temple Pilots and Live concert on Sept. 15. “Live music is just such a fun experience,” Hulsey said. (Submitted Photo: Caroline Husley)
Music, concerts play key role in students’, teachers’ life experiences
Juniors Marielle Pabia and Joury Elkadiri make bracelets at the A5 Mid-Autumn Festival meeting on Sept. 27. The meeting had crafts and mooncakes.
In honor of Chinese Golden Week, students, Chinese teacher reflect on discussions about Chinese American culture, heritage
Senior Alice Mayer visits Indiana University. Mayer said college visits are a great way to get to know the school environment. (Submitted Photo: Alice Mayer)
College career programming coordinator, students evaluate the benefits, drawbacks of in-state, out-of-state college choices
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, “Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren't relevant today and that will happen for this generation's slang terms."
With greater emphasis on slang words, informal communication intensifies
Students reflect on pros, cons of playing club sports
On Oct. 14, the CHS varsity girls volleyball team prepares to go into their first sectionals match for the 2024 year. They prepared by going through drills to get them ready for situations that could occur during sectionals.
Athletes, College and Career Counselor consider motivations behind playing sports in college
Sophomore Edward Chen hits a pickleball at the Pickle-Pong Club callout on Aug. 23 in the Fieldhouse gym. The club consisted of playing pickleball and ping pong games.
Q&A with sophomore Stephanie Tan and sponsor Fernando Yañez on pickle-pong club, racket sports
Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
“Uglies” is a call for change in the YA dystopian genre [opinion]
Senior Ethan Wu and freshman Jenna Kraus perform in the dress rehearsal of Studio One Acts. The show runs from Oct. 17 to 19 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with director, first-time actress on Studio One Acts
Streaming services are pioneering the future of television [opinion]
Parasocial relationships unnecessary, intrude on celebrities’ lives [opinion]
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to “Dance Moms”, Williams said, “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week.” (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amid Dance Moms revival, dancers, counselor weigh in on representation of dance culture in media
Senior Vritika Arya dissects a baby pig for her Biomedical Innovations class. "I realized I loved (the program), and then I did it all four years," she said. "Today we’re cutting up pigs and looking at their anatomy, and those little things excite me so much.”
Career Pathways provide targeted career experiences for students
Psychiatric nurse, students discuss onset of superstitions in different cultures
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college
Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Month In Review: August/September 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Review: “Megalopolis” is a bold, bewildering mess [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
Categories:

Students reflect on pros, cons of playing club sports

Laasya Avula
October 26, 2024

Catalina Ufor, volleyball player and sophomore, started playing volleyball when she was 13 years old.

She said she loves how her sport has helped her grow, and learn to overcome obstacles and enjoys how the competition pushes her to get better. While she finds positives, she also said she dislikes the stress that comes with being on this school’s volleyball team.

“School season is just every day, volleyball, volleyball and volleyball,” Ufor said. “Your whole life revolves around volleyball.”

When she first started playing volleyball, Ufor was in Missouri, learning at a club. Now, she plays for Monon Select, a volleyball club in Westfield. As a student-athlete, Ufor said she feels a lot of burden during the school season, but playing for a club allows her to have an opportunity to balance out her life. 

Sophomore Catalina Ufor hits the ball while playing for the CHS junior varsity volleyball team. Ufor said, “I prefer doing club volleyball because I get a break between the end of school day and the start of practice, and also it is a lot less mentally demanding to have practice a few times a week instead of every single day.” (Submitted photo: Catalina Ufor)

“I think the club team is definitely less mentally draining,” Ufor said. “Club season doesn’t revolve around volleyball; it allows you to focus on school and other activities.”

Stephanie Sunday, junior varsity volleyball coach and head coach at Munciana Volleyball Club, said that both school and club volleyball teams have their own merits. However, at school, it’s more about winning, while at the club it’s about learning and less about competing.

“In the club, there’s still a lot more of teaching them new skills and trying to really balance getting playing time for different girls, whereas (at) the school we have to play who we know is going to win the game,” Sunday said.

Similarly, Ufor said she finds more competition in school volleyball teams.

“School volleyball creates a lot of competition with girls our age. Everyone wants to be the best, and sometimes that causes tension in teams. (The) competition puts people against each other to some level,” Ufor said. “The competitiveness really pushes you.”

On the other hand, club soccer athletes have a different perspective. Jashanvir Shergill, Hoosier Premier Academy soccer player and junior, said soccer clubs are a lot more competitive than the school team. Additionally, he said some soccer clubs are more strict than the school team. While Ufor played for both the school team and a club, Shergill wasn’t allowed to try out for the school team.

Shergill said, “I’m not allowed to play for the school team. It’s just a rule for the club I play for.”

He said that soccer teams outside of school put more pressure on their athletes, creating more contention.

“It [club soccer] is just a higher level,” Shergill said. “It’s more intense and competitive.”

Sunday said that athletes who don’t make the school team should still play for a club if they want to play the sport. In addition, she said that club volleyball is a great way to stay in shape during the off-season.

“Between the two, it really depends on whether they make their school team or not,” Sunday said. “If someone doesn’t make their school team, then they absolutely should still go out for the club.”

This may not be the case for soccer, however. Shergill said he loves the level of competition he gets from playing club soccer and how it has helped him grow as an athlete.

Ufor expressed her similar views as Shergill.

“I prefer clubs, I love them,” Ufor said. “It is amazing having the right amount of volleyball balances with the rest of my life. It doesn’t leave me as mentally drained.”

