Senior Katherine Ke collects an abundant amount of clothing and essential items for the Med-life club’s clothing drive for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The drive aims to provide support and supplies to the community members affected by the fires. (Submitted Photo: Katherine Ke)
LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism
Seniors Maddie McElwee (left) and Rosie Martin (right) respond to a question using sign language during their American Sign Language class period on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. Martin said part of what she loves about ASL is being able to communicate with her friends in a unique way. “I like being able to talk with my friends and have nobody else know what we’re saying,” Martin said.
ASL students, teacher reflect on importance of learning sign language, inclusion of deaf community
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Carrying the Dream Forward: Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires new generations of student activists
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Students share a growing passion for music in the modern generation
Sophomores Shreya Kumar and Vaishu Parnasala practice their team multimedia presentation (TMP) for AP Seminar during class. Kumar said, “In AP Seminar we spend a lot of time on research. Most of class is spent on work time for our upcoming research papers.”
Research-based classes aim to teacher deeper learning/critical thinking skills
Sophomore Siddharth Deodeshmukh plays in a cricket match on Dec. 4. Cricket Club meets once per month with the next being on Feb 4. afterschool.
Athlete Spotlight: Siddharth Deodeshmukh on the Cricket Club
Senior Addy Czarnecki is doing her part for the team by swimming during a State Finals swim meet. During this swim meet CHS won and became the 2024 Swimming and Diving State Champions. (Submitted Photo: Addy Czarnecki)
Q&A with swim team members over role of team captain
Junior Anthony Coellner poses on the field before a game. Coellner explained how the spread of social media helps an athletes' opportunity.
Social media for student athletes, beneficial or harmful?
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm”
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)
Student filmmakers, film club sponsor gain experience in film, build intrapersonal connections
LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism

Charlotte Moser and Drithi Raipet
February 10, 2025
Kodai Fujita
Senior Katherine Ke collects an abundant amount of clothing and essential items for the Med-life club’s clothing drive for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The drive aims to provide support and supplies to the community members affected by the fires. (Submitted Photo: Katherine Ke)

For Katherine Ke, president of CHS MEDLIFE and senior, climate change and environmental disasters have recently been on her mind in light of the wildfires in Los Angeles (LA). To help the victims of the fires, this school’s MEDLIFE club is having a fundraiser.

“I really wanted to put together this fundraiser and I was inspired by MEDLIFE’s goal to help those in need no matter where in the world they are,” Ke said. “We see people losing their homes and memorabilia, and if we’re seeing all of this catastrophic loss, we can do something about it. We’re privileged enough to be able to do these things for the people who need it most.”

These wildfires have had a large impact on communities in LA. To date, more than 15,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been damaged or destroyed and at least 29 people have died. 

The Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on Jan. 7, near Los Angeles. So far they have burned more than 23,400 and 14,000 acres, respectively. The Hurst fire also began Jan. 7, and burned nearly 800 acres. The Lidia fire began Jan. 8 and burned 395 acres. The Kenneth fire broke out Jan. 9 and burned 1,052 acres. The Sunset fire broke out Jan. 8 and burned 43 acres. The Auto fire started Jan. 13 and has burned more than 60 acres, causing devastation and destruction.

Brandy Yost, Honors Biology & IB Environmental Systems and Societies teacher said she thinks these fires have caused more people to pay attention to climate change.

“The fires in California (have) been one the biggest catastrophes and disasters our nation has seen ever. There’s a lot of people that have been affected by this,” Yost said. “It didn’t matter where you stood in your personal finances, the fires aren’t going to judge or choose who to affect.”

Education first

Jacob Recht, a trainee with the Lawrence Fire Department and junior, puts on firefighter gear during on-the-job training. He noted that California Wildfires are “unlike anything we see here in Indiana,” where abundant rain and lighter winds reduce the risk of large-scale fires. Recht added that California firefighters work nonstop with rotating crews and specialized attack teams to battle the rapidly spreading fires, calling them “saviors” for their efforts. (Kodai Fujita)

Gracie Tan, president of the Green Action Club and senior, said she first joined the club after educating herself on environmental issues.

“After learning more about the environment, we decided we wanted to find a way to act and create an impact so we found Green Action and joined,” Tan said.

Additionally, Tan said she believes that in light of the fires it is important to consider what students and staff can do to help mitigate the effects of the climate crisis. One way is education.

“I think a major component in getting students involved is education, many people are not as informed which could lead to a lack of interest,” Tan said.

Cameron Huffman, AP Environmental Systems and Societies teacher, said education is an important element in fighting the climate crisis.

“It’s critical (during) this junction of your life to be exposed to this content,” he said. “That’s kind of the best part about education. Oftentimes, when you get out into the world you don’t necessarily have exposure (to) a wide array of topics. I think education’s goal is hopefully to allow you to explore natural disasters from the economic side, from the human health impact side, (and) consider insurance costs and business costs.”

However, Huffman said, educating students about climate change can be difficult when students don’t agree with what the teachers are saying. He said in these circumstances he tries to present the facts. 

“Each of us kind of carry our own lens in which we see the world through and certain students are going to prioritize things differently,” Huffman said, “ I think just presenting some information matter-of-fact might help them kind of synthesize and process their beliefs and sometimes it might go against their beliefs or sometimes it might confirm a bias or their beliefs. I think presenting kids with the evidence and allowing them to help kind of draw some of those conclusions and fill in the gaps. That’s such a critical part of education.”

Yost said she agrees with this approach.

“From a teacher standpoint, I think the biggest thing we can do is just educate and then let other people decide when they see the data,” Yost said.

Activism also a key factor

Ke said she also believes activism is critical in making an impact.

“Youth activism is so important, especially now, because it shows young people are capable of creating change. Issues like the LA wildfires are massive, but when we can come together, we bring fresh perspectives and new energy to take on these challenges,” Ke said. “Additionally, we’re the ones inheriting this planet—it’s our responsibility to step up and start shaping our futures now. It inspires us to care and the ripple effect can turn our work into power.”

Tan also said she believes student activism is an important way to make environmental change.

“Student-led activism is a critical aspect in making change because the youth are the future, getting students not only interested but involved is a huge motivator to create real change,” Tan said.

Huffman said he hopes students realize they can help the climate crisis in many different, impactful ways.

“The way I try to pull it in is in like, listen, ‘I know you might not be an environmental science major or a geology major in college, but when you go into business, when you go into the health field, when you go into politics or law, each of you has your own unique route to cultivating a solution to these problems,’” Huffman said. “You need good policy but you need good science to inform good policy and then you need the health experts that can actually advise and act on what some of those policies might look like and then they don’t mean anything until the politicians or the lawyers actually write them into law.”

Ke said she hopes that MEDLIFE’s fundraiser will have a big impact.

“For the victims of the LA fires, I hope this provides at least some immediate short-term relief, while also reminding them that they’re not alone,” Ke said. “There are people all across the world that want to come together and help.”

What students can do

Yost said she encourages students to get involved as much as they can. She said she’s had students participate in ways from reducing their own carbon footprint to attempting legislative change.

“The whole climate action plan that Carmel put in place when Mayor Brainard was mayor, that was student-led,” Yost said. “Students can make a difference and so I do think there are a lot of student leaders that are taking charge.”

Ke said she hopes the fundraiser helps students realize the impact they can have.

“I want them to know that it’s not just about the volunteer hours,” Ke said. “Events like these can be really eye-opening to the issues popping up all around the world and promote a sense of activism which is becoming increasingly relevant in today’s world.”

Huffman said he encourages students to get involved any way they can.

“I would encourage anybody to find that one small act they think makes a difference, no matter how big or small they think it is,” Huffman said. “Know that you are culturally moving that needle ever so slightly, but those small steps eventually do add up to very large impacts.”

