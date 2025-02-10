LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism

For Katherine Ke, president of CHS MEDLIFE and senior, climate change and environmental disasters have recently been on her mind in light of the wildfires in Los Angeles (LA). To help the victims of the fires, this school’s MEDLIFE club is having a fundraiser.

“I really wanted to put together this fundraiser and I was inspired by MEDLIFE’s goal to help those in need no matter where in the world they are,” Ke said. “We see people losing their homes and memorabilia, and if we’re seeing all of this catastrophic loss, we can do something about it. We’re privileged enough to be able to do these things for the people who need it most.”

These wildfires have had a large impact on communities in LA. To date, more than 15,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been damaged or destroyed and at least 29 people have died.

The Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on Jan. 7, near Los Angeles. So far they have burned more than 23,400 and 14,000 acres, respectively. The Hurst fire also began Jan. 7, and burned nearly 800 acres. The Lidia fire began Jan. 8 and burned 395 acres. The Kenneth fire broke out Jan. 9 and burned 1,052 acres. The Sunset fire broke out Jan. 8 and burned 43 acres. The Auto fire started Jan. 13 and has burned more than 60 acres, causing devastation and destruction.

Brandy Yost, Honors Biology & IB Environmental Systems and Societies teacher said she thinks these fires have caused more people to pay attention to climate change.

“The fires in California (have) been one the biggest catastrophes and disasters our nation has seen ever. There’s a lot of people that have been affected by this,” Yost said. “It didn’t matter where you stood in your personal finances, the fires aren’t going to judge or choose who to affect.”

Education first

Gracie Tan, president of the Green Action Club and senior, said she first joined the club after educating herself on environmental issues.

“After learning more about the environment, we decided we wanted to find a way to act and create an impact so we found Green Action and joined,” Tan said.

Additionally, Tan said she believes that in light of the fires it is important to consider what students and staff can do to help mitigate the effects of the climate crisis. One way is education.

“I think a major component in getting students involved is education, many people are not as informed which could lead to a lack of interest,” Tan said.

Cameron Huffman, AP Environmental Systems and Societies teacher, said education is an important element in fighting the climate crisis.

“It’s critical (during) this junction of your life to be exposed to this content,” he said. “That’s kind of the best part about education. Oftentimes, when you get out into the world you don’t necessarily have exposure (to) a wide array of topics. I think education’s goal is hopefully to allow you to explore natural disasters from the economic side, from the human health impact side, (and) consider insurance costs and business costs.”

However, Huffman said, educating students about climate change can be difficult when students don’t agree with what the teachers are saying. He said in these circumstances he tries to present the facts.

“Each of us kind of carry our own lens in which we see the world through and certain students are going to prioritize things differently,” Huffman said, “ I think just presenting some information matter-of-fact might help them kind of synthesize and process their beliefs and sometimes it might go against their beliefs or sometimes it might confirm a bias or their beliefs. I think presenting kids with the evidence and allowing them to help kind of draw some of those conclusions and fill in the gaps. That’s such a critical part of education.”

Yost said she agrees with this approach.

“From a teacher standpoint, I think the biggest thing we can do is just educate and then let other people decide when they see the data,” Yost said.

Activism also a key factor

Ke said she also believes activism is critical in making an impact.

“Youth activism is so important, especially now, because it shows young people are capable of creating change. Issues like the LA wildfires are massive, but when we can come together, we bring fresh perspectives and new energy to take on these challenges,” Ke said. “Additionally, we’re the ones inheriting this planet—it’s our responsibility to step up and start shaping our futures now. It inspires us to care and the ripple effect can turn our work into power.”

Tan also said she believes student activism is an important way to make environmental change.

“Student-led activism is a critical aspect in making change because the youth are the future, getting students not only interested but involved is a huge motivator to create real change,” Tan said.

Huffman said he hopes students realize they can help the climate crisis in many different, impactful ways.

“The way I try to pull it in is in like, listen, ‘I know you might not be an environmental science major or a geology major in college, but when you go into business, when you go into the health field, when you go into politics or law, each of you has your own unique route to cultivating a solution to these problems,’” Huffman said. “You need good policy but you need good science to inform good policy and then you need the health experts that can actually advise and act on what some of those policies might look like and then they don’t mean anything until the politicians or the lawyers actually write them into law.”

Ke said she hopes that MEDLIFE’s fundraiser will have a big impact.

“For the victims of the LA fires, I hope this provides at least some immediate short-term relief, while also reminding them that they’re not alone,” Ke said. “There are people all across the world that want to come together and help.”

What students can do

Yost said she encourages students to get involved as much as they can. She said she’s had students participate in ways from reducing their own carbon footprint to attempting legislative change.

“The whole climate action plan that Carmel put in place when Mayor Brainard was mayor, that was student-led,” Yost said. “Students can make a difference and so I do think there are a lot of student leaders that are taking charge.”

Ke said she hopes the fundraiser helps students realize the impact they can have.

“I want them to know that it’s not just about the volunteer hours,” Ke said. “Events like these can be really eye-opening to the issues popping up all around the world and promote a sense of activism which is becoming increasingly relevant in today’s world.”

Huffman said he encourages students to get involved any way they can.

“I would encourage anybody to find that one small act they think makes a difference, no matter how big or small they think it is,” Huffman said. “Know that you are culturally moving that needle ever so slightly, but those small steps eventually do add up to very large impacts.”