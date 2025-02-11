Artists Association to organize still-life meeting on Feb. 18

Artists Association’s next meeting will be after school on Feb. 18 in Room C125, according to co-president and junior Aidan Shen. The co-presidents are planning to do a still-life activity.

Shen said the club members will draw physical object models, which the co-presidents provide. Shen said the co-presidents decided to choose still-life drawings because it was important for practicing basic skills for art, which is one of the goals for the club. Shen said the activity helps build skills such as hand-eye coordination and other basic techniques such as shading and adding details.

“Still-life gives students an opportunity to do some of that skill-building sketchbook work that maybe they don’t get in their classes,” said Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher.

Shen said, “We (the co-presidents) hope that our club acts as a place to connect with other artists and teach a wide variety of skills while also maintaining a fun and relaxed environment.” By Demi Zhang