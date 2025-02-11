Artists Association to organize still-life meeting on Feb. 18

  • FEB. 17 IS PRESIDENTS' DAY
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED 1ST PLACE IN NSPA BEST OF SHOW LARGE SCHOOL WEBSITE
  • HILITE NEWS WAS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Culture influences continue to modernize ballet
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Gift Giving
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Gift Giving
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Acts of Service
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Acts of Service
Graphic Perspective: TikTok ban
Graphic Perspective: TikTok ban
Staff Editorial: Transition to College Program requirements should be reeevaluated
Staff Editorial: Transition to College Program requirements should be reeevaluated
New Year's resolutions: A pointless and ineffective method of goal-setting
New Year’s resolutions: A pointless and ineffective method of goal-setting
Clermont Tree Allies to meet on Feb.12, advocate for tree preservation and wildlife support
Clermont Tree Allies to meet on Feb.12, advocate for tree preservation and wildlife support
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams talk in the Commons on Feb. 4. Lytle said he wants to emphasize building intrapersonal relationships with both students and staff alike this semester.
SROs enter second semester planning on emphasizing visibility, connections
Content gatherer Avika Rajmane works on a spread during SSRT on Feb. 4. Rajmane said, “I love yearbook staff, it is a great opportunity to branch out and get to know new people.”
Pinnacle staff continues to put together yearbook, focusing on People Bar
Best Buddies members pose for a picture at the annual Friendsgiving on Nov. 21, 2024. “The main goal [of Best Buddies] is inclusion so it’s really important,” Lammers said.
Best Buddies to host “Pal”-entine’s event
FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton and FCCLA officer Laynie Wade (left) and discuss t-shirt designs in B175 on Feb. 2. Dalton said, “Now, we’re just working on the State Conference from now on. We’re not planning to hold any fundraisers this semester, but that depends on who goes to the national competition.”
FCCLA members continue work on State Conference projects
Senior Katherine Ke collects an abundant amount of clothing and essential items for the Med-life club’s clothing drive for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The drive aims to provide support and supplies to the community members affected by the fires. (Submitted Photo: Katherine Ke)
LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism
Seniors Maddie McElwee (left) and Rosie Martin (right) respond to a question using sign language during their American Sign Language class period on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. Martin said part of what she loves about ASL is being able to communicate with her friends in a unique way. “I like being able to talk with my friends and have nobody else know what we’re saying,” Martin said.
ASL students, teacher reflect on importance of learning sign language, inclusion of deaf community
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Carrying the Dream Forward: Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires new generations of student activists
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Students share a growing passion for music in the modern generation
Sophomores Shreya Kumar and Vaishu Parnasala practice their team multimedia presentation (TMP) for AP Seminar during class. Kumar said, “In AP Seminar we spend a lot of time on research. Most of class is spent on work time for our upcoming research papers.”
Research-based classes aim to teacher deeper learning/critical thinking skills
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
Sophomore Siddharth Deodeshmukh plays in a cricket match on Dec. 4. Cricket Club meets once per month with the next being on Feb 4. afterschool.
Athlete Spotlight: Siddharth Deodeshmukh on the Cricket Club
Senior Addy Czarnecki is doing her part for the team by swimming during a State Finals swim meet. During this swim meet CHS won and became the 2024 Swimming and Diving State Champions. (Submitted Photo: Addy Czarnecki)
Q&A with swim team members over role of team captain
Junior Anthony Coellner poses on the field before a game. Coellner explained how the spread of social media helps an athletes' opportunity.
Social media for student athletes, beneficial or harmful?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm”
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)
Student filmmakers, film club sponsor gain experience in film, build intrapersonal connections
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Tactile learning with LEGO can combat post-COVID dip in student engagement
Tactile learning with LEGO can combat post-COVID dip in student engagement
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year’s resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Month in Review: January 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “Celebrate the Season”
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 3
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: February 3
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: January 30
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: November 19
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 30
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 19
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: November 4
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: November 15
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”? [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Artists Association to organize still-life meeting on Feb. 18

February 11, 2025

Artists Association’s next meeting will be after school on Feb. 18 in Room C125, according to co-president and junior Aidan Shen. The co-presidents are planning to do a still-life activity.

Shen said the club members will draw physical object models, which the co-presidents provide. Shen said the co-presidents decided to choose still-life drawings because it was important for practicing basic skills for art, which is one of the goals for the club. Shen said the activity helps build skills such as hand-eye coordination and other basic techniques such as shading and adding details.

“Still-life gives students an opportunity to do some of that skill-building sketchbook work that maybe they don’t get in their classes,” said Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher.

Shen said, “We (the co-presidents) hope that our club acts as a place to connect with other artists and teach a wide variety of skills while also maintaining a fun and relaxed environment.” By Demi Zhang

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal