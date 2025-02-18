National Honor Society (NHS) sends out applications for new members

With the second semester underway, NHS has sent out application forms for all qualified members. According to Maxwell Gootee, NHS secretary and senior, NHS hopes to recruit rising seniors who have a strong academic record and want to serve their community.

“The major requirement to be a part of NHS is to be a current junior who has a weighted GPA of 3.8 or higher,” Gootee said. “We want to also recruit juniors who are service-minded and have the ability and desire to work on community initiatives in the area.”

Allison Malloy, NHS Sponsor and English teacher, said the process is easy to understand and is included in the qualification letter.

“Eligible students should have received a letter during SSRT outlining the procedure for NHS membership,” Malloy said. “To start the membership process, students should self-enroll in the Canvas course and complete the forms and service hours by the stated deadlines. All of the application forms should be completed and submitted by Feb. 21.”

Gootee said NHS has taught him about leadership and made him more committed to service initiatives.

“Joining NHS has allowed me to help the community more and find joy in giving back,” Gootee said. “It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and gain service hours.”

Any further questions about NHS membership should be directed to Mrs. Malloy in room E137.