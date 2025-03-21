Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people

  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Nonchalance is holding us back
National Parks employees protect the environment, are more important than people acknowledge
Graphic Perspective: Gulf of America?
Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” is more important than the government realizes
Lainey Mattis, FCCLA officer and senior, discusses State Conference results with Jessica Xie, FCCLA member and junior on March 14 in B175. Mattis said, “This year, I was actually into looking at the rubric and I actually truly believed in what I had made. I think actually being enthusiastic about it is a really big, big thing that sets you apart.”
Junior Anna Strines stretches a friend’s leg on Feb. 27, 2025. “(The) best part of my job is forming connections with players, seeing them grow as athletes and as people and helping athletes when they need it,” Strines said.
Sophomore Avika Rajmane takes a call at her parent’s CPA firm on March 1. Balancing school and work, she assisted with bookkeeping, tax preparation, and client management.
Students deferred from colleges find “changing your mindset” helpful
Senior Sara Perez Penaloza looks at the Colombian landscape as a child. “While the changes in immigration policy don’t directly affect my family, it still affects our opinion of the government,” Perez said. (Submitted Photo: Sara Perez)
Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Shane Phillips, varsity Valorant player and senior, focuses on a Valorant match on Feb. 24. The team beat Hamilton Southeastern 13-1.
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
AI in films like “The Brutalist” is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Noblesville School Board At-large Laura Alerding presents senior Alyson "Ally" Swearingen with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor for being named the Daughters of the American Revolution Horseshoe Prairie Chapter Good Citizen. (Submitted photo: Ally Swearingen)
Junior Jessica Flowers and freshman Amy Luo send off their letters using the Letters of Love drop-off box. The club members painted and decorated the box themselves, according to sophomore and club president Angela "Angie" Xiu. (Submitted photo: Angie Xiu)
Q&A with Kaelin Broad, Miss Carmel Teen USA and junior, on competition for Miss Indiana Teen USA
Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Wordle: March 20
Word Search: March 18
Connections: March 13
Wordle: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 12
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 12
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Categories:

Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people

Aida Karim
March 21, 2025

Riya Patel, avid reality television viewer and sophomore, admits that she finds the genre to be quite entertaining. She said the producers and people who create these programs are well-aware that content produced on these shows can make millions in profit because of how entertaining and addicting they are in nature.

Patel said, “I know that it’s not entirely ethical to be profiting off of somebody’s real-life,  but you have to admit, the payoff is almost worth it. And besides, the entertainment industry as a whole is flawed.” 

The debate about the morality of reality television is convoluted and controversial, as there are many factors at play.

Michael O’Toole, sociology and psychology teacher, said that naturally, people do not consider the risk related to those reality show participants.

 “Psychologically speaking, people aren’t as good at risk-assessment or understanding how they think they’ll react to things,” he said. [Reality television participants] can sit down with the producers, the writers, everybody, and they can say, ‘I’m fine with my life being put out there,’ but there’s no way to know what that’ll actually feel until they’re in that situation.”

O’Toole continued, “From that standpoint you can’t even blame the participants. The producers know what they’re doing. They don’t necessarily script the show, but they definitely try to influence how they behave There’s definitely a lot of manipulation involved.”

According to CHTV advisor Brandy Ostojic, everyone is well aware that reality television willingly breaches the personal privacy of thousands of people to garner attention and revenue, the participants themselves agree to sacrificing this luxury. However, Ostojic said this doesn’t justify the practice.

“People watching TV love drama,” Ostojic said. “They love conflict, and I think people who are signing up for these shows and the producers producing these shows are savvy enough to know that we need to cause some stuff, we need to dig, we need to find some relationship drama or whatever because that’s going to get us ratings. It’s all super unethical, but we’re all ingesting it and until we quit watching stuff like that, they’re going to keep doing it.

Patel said she acknowledged the controversial nature of reality television, however she said that the participants should be well-aware of the consequences when choosing to be a part of such productions. Given reality television’s long history of altering the lives of certain individuals, any person who chooses to pursue this, Patel said, is undoubtedly responsible for it. 

Many reality television programs create a “villain” for the purposes of enhancing the plot. But, of course this, is all at the expense of a real person.

O’Toole said, “[Producers] will find people that fit a certain moral ambiguity, but then again, it’s not necessarily scripted, but they will put them in situations that they know will cause that person’s personality to come out more so than it probably would have under different circumstances. So again, it’s a lot of manipulation.” 

Marianne Guo

Patel reiterated this and said, “The villain on these shows are definitely somewhat fake. The producer, and even the villain themselves, understand what they’re trying to achieve.”

In addition to that, Patel said the villain, in reality, may even start to internalize the persona created on camera, often mirroring the character created during public appearances or dramatized scandals.

However, Ostojic said she believes the villain persona strictly remains on the screen. 

She said, “There was a show called ‘The Apprentice’, and there was a villain character. And she came back and said, ‘I totally, I was playing a character like that’s not me.’”

Unfortunately, Patel said when the “villains” try to alter their personas, oftentimes the public doesn’t handle it very well, as the character created remains set in stone in people’s minds.

O’Toole said he believes the public’s reaction to a villain changing can have a range of different reactions.

“It just depends on how believable that is and how hated that character was and what their like redemption is,” O’Toole said. “If they were too far gone, they were too much a villain or almost too cartoonish, people don’t really don’t really buy into them changing. But if it’s someone who feels human and they can almost identify with that person and then they see that they are making up for it or almost apologizing on camera or have a slight personality shift, they’re willing to accept that. But if it’s completely polar opposite, the public can reject that.”

At the end of the day, Ostojic said she acknowledges reality television is still television, and though it may incorporate the lives of real people, the content isn’t incredibly different from regular television shows. 

Ostojic said, “The nighttime dramas, the cop shows, tend to be very formulaic. We have the bad guys and we have the good guys. I think [producers] definitely exploit this for reality television, so you have to be wary of what you’re watching.”



