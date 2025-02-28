Administration to continue working on new diploma requirements

According to Principal Tim Phares, administration is continuing to work on implementing the new diploma requirements the state of Indiana requires. These requirements are significantly different from the previous ones.
“Right now, we are kind of focusing on wrapping up this year, but also focusing towards future years. One thing that we always need to keep in mind is how well we are preparing our students for their post secondary plans,” Phares said. “We are currently working to find a balance between the new diploma requirements and what colleges expect students to have taken during highschool.”
Junior Rafan Tajwer said that he thinks CHS does a good job of preparing students for college.
“Based on a lot of research that I have done for college, CHS has prepared me very well,” Tajwer said. “I have taken the majority of most colleges requirements for high school.” By Ayaan Nadeem.
Related Posts:
- Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference Senior Jack Kennedy, State Thespian Officer What is the Indiana Thespians State Conference? The State Thespian Conference happens every January, and it is the big event for Indiana thespians. There’s a play competition, so we all have different regionals throughout…
- CHS to rename basketball court The CCS school board met on Nov. 25 to discuss the renaming of the Carmel High School basketball court, along with many other items. Additional topics discussed can be found on BoardDocs. Principal Tim Phares spoke at the meeting to…
- Q&A with Maddie Arroyo and Julia Hohne on World Food Championships win Junior Madeleine “Maddie” Arroyo and senior Julia Hohne were recently crowned champions of the World Food Championships (WFC) Junior Competition held on Nov. 8. What was your experience like participating in the World Food Championship? Arroyo: My experience was totally…