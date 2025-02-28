Administration to continue working on new diploma requirements

According to Principal Tim Phares, administration is continuing to work on implementing the new diploma requirements the state of Indiana requires. These requirements are significantly different from the previous ones.

“Right now, we are kind of focusing on wrapping up this year, but also focusing towards future years. One thing that we always need to keep in mind is how well we are preparing our students for their post secondary plans,” Phares said. “We are currently working to find a balance between the new diploma requirements and what colleges expect students to have taken during highschool.”

Junior Rafan Tajwer said that he thinks CHS does a good job of preparing students for college.

“Based on a lot of research that I have done for college, CHS has prepared me very well,” Tajwer said. “I have taken the majority of most colleges requirements for high school.” By Ayaan Nadeem.