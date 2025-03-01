CHS students and senior citizens come together at the SilverHounds Intergenerational book club

According to Gurleen Kaur, SilverHounds member and sophomore, the club gives everyone a book at the first meeting and they will have the chance to discuss it the next time they come together. She said the first meeting took place Feb. 21 and the next meeting will take place April 1.

“The purpose is to obviously read a book, but more importantly to bring together people from different age groups,” Kaur said. “It really opens your eyes when hearing the viewpoints from people who have lived for a longer time.”

Kaur said this semester the chosen book is called West With Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge. She said there are two meetings each semester so it is a low commitment club anyone can join.

Terri Ramos, Department Chairperson and SilverHounds leader, said meetings will take place in library classrooms one and two during both sessions of SSRT. She said in order to join, students or senior citizens can either email her or talk to her in her office.

Ramos said, “It is rare for students to get to be a part of something that branches out from people in their age group. That’s why this club is a perfect way to bridge that gap between older and younger people.” By Gabriella Griffin.