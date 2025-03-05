Celebrities deserve our grace too

  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Senior Michelle Xuan rehearses for the play “Brainstorm.” The play was shown through Feb. 6 through Feb. 8.
Theater students, teachers reflect on recent play “Brainstorm”
Christopher Cunningham, senior and varsity member of the eSports Smash Ultimate team practices for his upcoming playoffs.
eSports Club Prepares for Playoffs
Amy Cui, Quiz Bowl member and freshman, answers practice questions on QB Reader, a Quiz Bowl practice site.
Quiz Bowl prepares for PANDA II tournament on March 1
CHS students and senior citizens come together at the SilverHounds Intergenerational book club
Family and consumer science department chair Nancy Spencer works on her computer on Feb. 23 in B101. Spencer said, “(Fashion dual credit) courses will all be fully weighted and the kids will all get Ball State credit.”
Family and consumer science department to add dual credit fashion pathway
Senior Sara Perez Penaloza looks at the Colombian landscape as a child. “While the changes in immigration policy don’t directly affect my family, it still affects our opinion of the government,” Perez said. (Submitted Photo: Sara Perez)
Immigrant students, teacher reflect on struggles, future goals in the United States amid recent changes in immigration policy
Students in Mr. Conley’s biomedical science class learning about the process and terminology of autopsies. Principles of Biomedical Science focuses on hands-on learning activities, allowing students to explore different biological concepts.
Medical shadowing provides students opportunities to experience different healthcare careers
Junior Ismail Kheiri ends his prayer by asking Allah SWT to fulfill his wishes on Jan. 29. “Umrah is almost like a fresh start in Islam,” Kheiri said. “You get forgiveness for a lot of the sins that you’ve done, and you ask to be guided on the right path of Islam.”
Students strengthen faith through Umrah: the minor pilgrimage with major benefits
Freshmen Phillip Shin and Benjamin Holcomb work together for their genetic counseling project during biology class on Jan. 30. The pair was assigned to research breast cancer as part of a role-play scenario designed to simulate counseling an individual with disease. “Working on this project has made me realize the reality of breast cancer. And it has made me more aware of the habits that I make that might affect my health in the long-term.” Phillip said.
Widespread health literacy helps reinforce healthy habits amid rising cancer incidence in young adults
[VIDEO] Concussions in sports
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Athlete Spotlight: Joely May Stupeck on competitive dance
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm”
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Celebrities deserve our grace too

Emma Hu
March 5, 2025

Celebrity culture is weird. The relationship that the internet has developed with celebrity culture is weirder. These days, the second a celebrity moves, breathes, posts, speaks—does anything—on social media, the entire internet jumps to make a judgment. Immediately, comment sections and online platforms get swarmed with questions. Word of “Why did she say that?” or “Why would he do that?” or, “I think this is what happened” or “No, this is what really happened” spreads like wildfire. Take a recent example: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. 

The controversy between the It Ends With Us co-stars first emerged in August 2024 when promotion for the movie began. Lively wanted the film to seem like a fun, girls-night watch, while Baldoni adamantly drew attention to the film’s message about domestic abuse. To add fuel to the fire, the two were never seen together in press releases and barely interacted at events. The internet immediately assumed they were feuding. By Dec. 20, 2024, tensions had apparently boiled over, with Lively alleging that Baldoni had sexually harassed her on set. Following the initial complaint, Lively filed a lawsuit against him for sexual harassment, breach of contract and retaliation.

Roman Gralak

Again, the internet jumped behind a new opinion immediately. Those who had criticized Lively’s initial behavior surrounding the film were quick to shake their heads at Baldoni and throw support behind Lively. Naturally, upon hearing such claims, it makes sense that people would want to support Lively. But just a few days after Lively’s lawsuit, Baldoni launched a countersuit against her on claims of civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy. 

Once again, public opinion quickly changed. Many, without even reading into any of the information presented about either side of the suits, decided Baldoni was in fact innocent. Very few people stopped to actually consider the facts that had been presented over the past few weeks. To the online community, there was more merit in making false narratives and quick judgments than there was in actually trying to understand and unpack the situation. 

It’s easy for us to say our opinions are harmless, that it doesn’t matter if we say something about a celebrity because they’ll never hear it anyway. But that’s not always true. Each time a person contributes to online discourse about a celebrity, that person is contributing to a celebrity’s life being opened and dissected on the world’s largest, most permanent platform. We talk about celebrities like we know what’s happening in their lives, but we don’t. Our judgments are completely extrapolated. Any one thing you say about a celebrity is based on second-hand information. 

At the end of the day, celebrities are human too. When we jump in to make a comment or a post about some random drama that has nothing to do with us, we are making comments about real people. Their lives are not ours to dissect. 

That being said, it is impossible to stop the entire internet from talking about celebrities’ lives because they are public figures with public lives. They will always be talked about in some capacity that is larger than what they can handle, and that’s out of our control. What is within our control, however, is what we say and when we say it. 

You have complete liberty to say what you want about a celebrity, but it should stay as close to the facts as possible. It should hold as much truth as possible. It should be researched and properly understood first. Without the proper background knowledge, all you are doing is adding to a conversation that is designed to ruin somebody’s life.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Emma Hu at [email protected].

  The new Gen Z love To sophomore Lizzie Beck, teenage relationships have changed rapidly in recent years. "Love has been made into this object. People use it as excuses or falsely use the term," Beck said. "Love isn't as deep as it used to be,…
  Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy The United States Congress banned the praised and popular TikTok app nationwide on Jan. 18 at 10:30 p.m. TikTok was removed from both the Apple app store and Google play store, and remains unavailable to download. The app was restored…
  Social media for student athletes, beneficial or harmful? In today's digital world, social media platforms have become an essential tool to create a following and keep track of current events and people. This is why high school athletes have lately been using social media to build their presence…
