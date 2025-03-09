Artists Association to host a music-themed meeting on March 11

Artists Association’s next meeting will be after school on March 11 in Room C125, according to Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher. The club officers are planning to do a speed-draw activity with music.

Li said the club officers will play a 30 to 45-second clip of a song. Li said during the song’s duration, the club members will have to draw what the music reminds them of. Li said the activity was a great success for the Artists Association in previous years, which is why she is reintroducing it.

“I like listening to music and drawing, and I think a lot of people will like that too,” Li said.

Murray said, “The speed-drawing activity with music is perfect because it is an exercise where you can create things from abstract ideas.” By Demi Zhang