Concert bands preparing for ISSMA competition

The Concert Bands are preparing for the ISSMA competitions over three dates, April 26, May 3, and May 10. The competition will be at Hamilton Southeastern. According to Director of Bands Michael Pote, the six concert bands are working on perfecting the details in their pieces.
“We’ll work on making sure that rhythms and articulations are identical,” said Pote, “so that when you listen to it, it sounds like it’s lining up perfectly.”
According to Adetomiwa Adewoye, clarinet player and freshman, the bands are good for self expression.
“Band is an amazing class,” said Adewoye, “I love how we’re able to express ourselves with the music we play.” By Alice Yang
