Students will take part in many activities and win giveaways in honor of School Library Week

According to sophomore Emma Kiefer, she participated in School Library Week last year. She said on March 25 and 26, English classes come down to the different pods and take part in activities to celebrate the library.

“The activities for this year are still being determined,” Kiefer said. “Last year, however, I got to do a variety of different things like building puzzles, playing card games, decorating bags, and doing some other crafts.”

Kiefer said there will be giveaways this year including things such as two pairs of AirPods each day as well as a plethora of Barnes and Noble gift cards. She said to receive these, students must show up and do the activities offered for the classes who come down.

Department Chairperson Terri Ramos said this is the 40th year of school library celebrations and because of this, the week will be birthday themed.

Ramos said, “This is definitely one of my favorite weeks of the school year because it is so much fun as well as important to celebrate our library.” By Gabriella Griffin.