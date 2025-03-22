  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

CCS school board embraces hands-on science curriculum

Aidah Brown
March 22, 2025
Aidah Brown
Junior Elle Evard dissects a sheep brain in a PLTW Human Body Systems class. Evard said the dissection resulted in specific observations due to the active nature of the lesson.

The CCS school board met on Mar. 10 to experience the newly “three-dimensional” secondary science curriculum. Drew Grimes, Science Department Chair, said the approach to science education has completely transformed. 

“In classrooms, students are now trying to identify something different and solve problems,” Grimes said. “The goal has shifted to making (learning) hands on and applicable in the real world.”

Junior Elle Evard said her passion for science and medicine developed through hands-on learning experiences.

“I’ve always loved science classes, but the new teaching style has just enhanced them,” Evard said. “(Students) are able to experience the knowledge firsthand, instead of reading it from a textbook.”

Along with increased engagement, Grimes said the changed curriculum offers the opportunity for a deeper impact. 

“We want the students rolling up their sleeves and connecting and engaging with science in a way that’s going to impact them, their future and their world,” Grimes said. “We’ve moved from glossaries in the back of the book to leaning more into modern day employability skills.”

Additionally, Evard said science classes have sharpened her critical soft skills.

“Every class, we’re able to collaborate and bounce ideas or solutions off of others,” Evard said. “This environment helps foster problem-solving and prepare us for real-world situations.”

Additional board commentary from the meeting can be accessed via the CCS Youtube channel. The school board is holding its next regular session on Mar. 24.

