Carmel Clay Schools apologizes for antisemitic content at International Festival

Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) apologizes for “inappropriate content” that appeared at the annual International Festival at Smoky Row Elementary School. At the festival, several booths were showcased by students and families about their cultural heritage. At one of the booths, there were phrases that include “The Children of Israel have always been a difficult nation” and “The Jews plotted to crucify Issa.”

According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, CCS was made aware of the “inappropriate content” on the day of the event.

Beresford said, “It was not appropriate and was brought to our attention. Then, I started investigating it around Friday night and currently, we are putting some things in place so that this never happens again. We call them administrative guidelines and it’s really about tightening them down.”

In the official email, CCS said, “We immediately investigated the incident and in the days that followed, we engaged in thoughtful conversations with the family who brought this to our attention, as well as with members of our community, including a productive meeting with the Jewish Community Relations Council. These discussions have provided us with a deeper understanding of how the language used impacted our community. We stand firmly against any antisemitic language and remain dedicated to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and safe.”

Senior Eesha Singh said there needs to be more oversight to prevent similar situations from happening.

Singh said, “It’s disappointing that something like this was able to happen in a school setting, especially at an event meant to celebrate different cultures. It shows that there needs to be more oversight and education to prevent harmful things from being shared.”