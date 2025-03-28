Student-led nonprofit CardioCare to host 5K event on March 29

The student-led nonprofit CardioCare is hosting the CardioCare Race for Hearts 5K on March 29, from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Carmel Gazebo. Participants must wear a red T-shirt or some other form of red clothing to show support for heart health awareness.

Junior Inayat Arora, Co-Founder of CardioCare

What inspired you to start this nonprofit, and how did you decide to get involved in heart health awareness?

Our inspiration for CardioCare stems from personal experiences. Growing up, we witnessed firsthand the impact of heart disease in our families. Seeing loved ones undergo life-threatening open-heart surgeries made us realize just how critical early awareness and prevention are. These experiences, combined with our passion for medicine, drove us to take action. We recognized that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., yet so much of it is preventable through education, lifestyle changes and early intervention. That is why we created CardioCare: to turn awareness into action by hosting engaging events like the CardioCare Race for Hearts 5K, an event is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease prevention and heart health education through an engaging and interactive experience. What started as just the two of us brainstorming ways to educate others has grown into something bigger than we ever imagined. We have secured meaningful partnerships, heard inspiring stories from heart disease survivors and connected with people from 22 states and over 12 countries worldwide. Seeing this initiative resonate with so many people has reinforced our belief that education and awareness can truly save lives.

How can people sign up for the event or support the event if they can’t participate?

Even if someone can’t run or walk in the 5K, there are still plenty of ways to get involved. They can donate, volunteer or help spread the word. We also have interactive booths at the event, where people can learn more about heart health and prevention strategies. Signing up as a volunteer is a great way to contribute, whether it’s helping with event setup, registration or cheering on participants. Donations go directly toward expanding our outreach efforts and making future events possible.

What has been the biggest challenge in organizing this 5K, and how have you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges has been securing sponsorships and funding. Since this is our first year organizing the Race for Hearts 5K, we had to build relationships from the ground up and prove why this cause is worth supporting. It took a lot of persistence with countless emails, meetings and follow-ups, but we were fortunate to receive backing from businesses and organizations that believe in our mission. We also faced hurdles like securing a venue and coordinating permits, but we overcame these by staying organized and reaching out to mentors and community leaders for guidance.

Junior Sandra Botros, Co-Founder of CardioCare

What are your future goals for the nonprofit beyond this event?

While the 5K is our biggest event so far, CardioCare is much more than just a race. We want to expand our initiatives to include school-based heart health programs, CPR training sessions and partnerships with local hospitals and health organizations. Long-term, we hope to develop medical innovations that make heart health more accessible for patients and physicians. This is just the beginning, as we envision CardioCare growing into a national movement that makes heart disease prevention a priority for all ages.

How can students get involved?

Students can get involved by volunteering at our events, joining our outreach efforts, or even helping us develop new heart health initiatives. We’re always looking for passionate people who want to make a difference. Whether it’s through event planning, social media advocacy or community education, there’s a role for everyone.

Anything else to add?

We just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported CardioCare so far. Seeing our community come together for this cause has been incredible, and we can’t wait to keep building our brand. Heart health affects everyone, and the more we educate and raise awareness, the more lives we can change. This is only the beginning, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.

For more information about CardioCare or to register for the 5K, DM @cardiocaree on Instagram or visit their website: www.cardiocareraceforhearts.com