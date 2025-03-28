  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED 1ST PLACE IN NSPA BEST OF SHOW LARGE SCHOOL WEBSITE
  • HILITE NEWS WAS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Cyber Crisis
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Nonchalance is holding us back
Nonchalance is holding us back
National Parks employees protect the environment, are more important than people acknowledge
National Parks employees protect the environment, are more important than people acknowledge
Graphic Perspective: Gulf of America?
Graphic Perspective: Gulf of America?
Student-led nonprofit CardioCare to host 5K event on March 29
SROs Blake Lytle speaks to SRO Ashley Williams about this school’s safety procedures. Lytle said he always makes an effort to address the needs students bring to his attention.
SROs emphasize safety in parking lots, teenage driving
Junior Olivia Lim practices the piano on the keyboard in the Orchestra classroom. Lim said, "Seeing how musicians convey certain messages to the audience through their playing can shape one's own artistry in many ways."
Star pianist Lang Lang to perform at the Palladium on March 28
Seniors Fatima Idrees and Angelina “Lena” Orahood laugh as they decorate a book drive donation book during a National English Honor Society Meeting on March 19. “National English Honors Society allows me to connect with my peers and give back to the community,” Idrees said.
National English Honor Society to host school-wide book drive
Co-presidents of Ambassadors, Senior Sully Symmes (left), Senior Ellie Andrews (middle), and Senior Luke Curry (right) pose with their first place trophy on March 22 at Show Choir Nationals in Nashville, Tenn.
Ambassadors win Grand Champion at Show Choir Nationals 2025
Juniors Jafeth Gamez and Yilbert Pico converse with each other on March 6 during SSRT. Gamez and Pico enjoy each other's company and they both quickly become friends after moving to the ESL class.
Multilingual learners struggle against stereotypes, fight language discrimination
Sophomore Yoon Lee writes down a message in Korean on a piece of paper on Mar 12. Lee said that even though most students don’t necessarily understand Korean culture they still try to take in parts of it.
Immigrant students work to assimilate into American culture, still retain sense of cultural identity
Junior Anna Strines stretches a friend’s leg on Feb. 27, 2025. “(The) best part of my job is forming connections with players, seeing them grow as athletes and as people and helping athletes when they need it,” Strines said.
Students search for athletic training opportunities, develop lifelong career paths
Sophomore Avika Rajmane takes a call at her parent’s CPA firm on March 1. Balancing school and work, she assisted with bookkeeping, tax preparation, and client management.
Family businesses provide students lifelong lessons
Students deferred from colleges find “changing your mindset” helpful
Students deferred from colleges find “changing your mindset” helpful
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
Senior Ayla Abbasi completes a dive at a meet. Abbasi said she aims to complete as much of her homework as possible during school in order to balance her difficult coursework with her practice schedule. (Submitted: Ayla Abbasi)
Athlete Spotlight: Senior Ayla Abbasi on college diving and commended graduate award
Senior Elle Tomalia runs and catches the lacrosse ball during her match. She has a verbal agreement to go play Division one Lacrosse at Butler University. (Submitted: Elle Tomalia)
Students, coach reflect on challenges posed by unpredictable weather on sports
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Shane Phillips, varsity Valorant player and senior, focuses on a Valorant match on Feb. 24. The team beat Hamilton Southeastern 13-1.
Photo Essay: Esports Valorant team competes on Feb. 24
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Comic Con JAM
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
AI in films like “The Brutalist” is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Sophomores Luke Choi (left front), Michael Yuan (left back), Ruth Ahn (right back), Stephanie Tan (right center), Chelsea Meng (right center) talk about their investment strategy. They gathered at the weekly FinXed club to review their final report.
Q&A with sophomore Chelsea Meng on the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Noblesville School Board At-large Laura Alerding presents senior Alyson "Ally" Swearingen with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor for being named the Daughters of the American Revolution Horseshoe Prairie Chapter Good Citizen. (Submitted photo: Ally Swearingen)
Q&A with senior Alyson “Ally” Swearingen on Daughter of the American Revolution honor
Junior Jessica Flowers and freshman Amy Luo send off their letters using the Letters of Love drop-off box. The club members painted and decorated the box themselves, according to sophomore and club president Angela "Angie" Xiu. (Submitted photo: Angie Xiu)
Q&A with sophomore Angela “Angie” Xiu on Love for Our Elders Club
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: March 27
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 20
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 12
Connections: March 12
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: February 3
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 12
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: January 28
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Student-led nonprofit CardioCare to host 5K event on March 29

Anoushka Jena
March 28, 2025

The student-led nonprofit CardioCare is hosting the CardioCare Race for Hearts 5K on March 29, from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Carmel Gazebo. Participants must wear a red T-shirt or some other form of red clothing to show support for heart health awareness.

Junior Inayat Arora, Co-Founder of CardioCare

What inspired you to start this nonprofit, and how did you decide to get involved in heart health awareness?

Our inspiration for CardioCare stems from personal experiences. Growing up, we witnessed firsthand the impact of heart disease in our families. Seeing loved ones undergo life-threatening open-heart surgeries made us realize just how critical early awareness and prevention are. These experiences, combined with our passion for medicine, drove us to take action. We recognized that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., yet so much of it is preventable through education, lifestyle changes and early intervention. That is why we created CardioCare: to turn awareness into action by hosting engaging events like the CardioCare Race for Hearts 5K, an event is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease prevention and heart health education through an engaging and interactive experience. What started as just the two of us brainstorming ways to educate others has grown into something bigger than we ever imagined. We have secured meaningful partnerships, heard inspiring stories from heart disease survivors and connected with people from 22 states and over 12 countries worldwide. Seeing this initiative resonate with so many people has reinforced our belief that education and awareness can truly save lives.

How can people sign up for the event or support the event if they can’t participate?

Even if someone can’t run or walk in the 5K, there are still plenty of ways to get involved. They can donate, volunteer or help spread the word. We also have interactive booths at the event, where people can learn more about heart health and prevention strategies. Signing up as a volunteer is a great way to contribute, whether it’s helping with event setup, registration or cheering on participants. Donations go directly toward expanding our outreach efforts and making future events possible. 

What has been the biggest challenge in organizing this 5K, and how have you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges has been securing sponsorships and funding. Since this is our first year organizing the Race for Hearts 5K, we had to build relationships from the ground up and prove why this cause is worth supporting. It took a lot of persistence with countless emails, meetings and follow-ups, but we were fortunate to receive backing from businesses and organizations that believe in our mission. We also faced hurdles like securing a venue and coordinating permits, but we overcame these by staying organized and reaching out to mentors and community leaders for guidance.

Junior Sandra Botros, Co-Founder of CardioCare

What are your future goals for the nonprofit beyond this event?

While the 5K is our biggest event so far, CardioCare is much more than just a race. We want to expand our initiatives to include school-based heart health programs, CPR training sessions and partnerships with local hospitals and health organizations. Long-term, we hope to develop medical innovations that make heart health more accessible for patients and physicians. This is just the beginning, as we envision CardioCare growing into a national movement that makes heart disease prevention a priority for all ages.

How can students get involved?

Students can get involved by volunteering at our events, joining our outreach efforts, or even helping us develop new heart health initiatives. We’re always looking for passionate people who want to make a difference. Whether it’s through event planning, social media advocacy or community education, there’s a role for everyone.

Anything else to add?

We just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported CardioCare so far. Seeing our community come together for this cause has been incredible, and we can’t wait to keep building our brand. Heart health affects everyone, and the more we educate and raise awareness, the more lives we can change. This is only the beginning, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.

Juniors Inayat Arora and Sandra Botros, co-founders of CardioCare, pose for a picture for their nonprofit. Arora said, “Our inspiration for CardioCare stems from personal experiences. Growing up, we witnessed firsthand the impact of heart disease in our families.” (Submitted: Inayat Arora)

 

For more information about CardioCare or to register for the 5K, DM @cardiocaree on Instagram or visit their website: www.cardiocareraceforhearts.com

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal