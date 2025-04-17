  • SPRING BREAK IS APRIL 4 TO 13
  • HILITE NEWS NAMED NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Normalization of online racism is a dangerous trend
Opposing Column: Staycations are inherently superior to traveling
Opposing Column: Traveling is inherently superior to staycations
Lighthearted pranks are an essential way to preserve the spirit of fun
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Emily Messiha, clarinet player and freshman, chats with a friend about the upcoming band concerts. The concert will be hosted by Hamilton Southeastern, where each performance will be scored by three judges. “We’ll focus on (a section of the piece),” Messiha said, “we start to have the entire song come together.”
Bands prepare for concerts
Maleeha Mahbub reads a park sign advising people to “grow don't mow” on Mar. 20, 2025 in West Park. She finished looking over the sign and continued on her walk on the trail. “I think it’s cool having these signs in and around the park, it’s a nice reminder for people, even if they just pass by,” Mahbub said.
Indiana Dunes National Park faces uncertainties over employee terminations, reinstatements
Indy Women in Tech hosts a fundraiser to support girls finding their passions in technology. Events manager Kristan Russell said, “I love to follow our students that have gone through our program, the ones that have graduated and go out and get their career started, and watch them advance up the corporate ladder. We've had several of them come back and speak at our events, and that has been really inspiring because most of the women in our program are working hourly jobs or they're living paycheck to paycheck.” (Submitted photo: Kristan Russell)
Wayne County Women’s Fund luncheon raises awareness, strengthens women’s community
Carmel Key Club members play games and connect with senior citizens at their “Senior Game Night” event held on March 8. Key Club President David Jiang said it was a great event to foster interaction between students and elderly members of the community.
Carmel Key Club members volunteer at senior living facility and celebrate 100th anniversary of the club
Student-led nonprofit CardioCare to host 5K event on March 29
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse on March 27, 2025. “I think my favorite part of (Gardening Together) is getting to plan and do things with nature at school,” Wei said.
Students, teacher discuss impacts of gardening on students in light of National Gardening Month
Juniors Jafeth Gamez and Yilbert Pico converse with each other on March 6 during SSRT. Gamez and Pico enjoy each other's company and they both quickly become friends after moving to the ESL class.
Multilingual learners struggle against stereotypes, fight language discrimination
Sophomore Yoon Lee writes down a message in Korean on a piece of paper on Mar 12. Lee said that even though most students don’t necessarily understand Korean culture they still try to take in parts of it.
Immigrant students work to assimilate into American culture, still retain sense of cultural identity
Junior Anna Strines stretches a friend’s leg on Feb. 27, 2025. “(The) best part of my job is forming connections with players, seeing them grow as athletes and as people and helping athletes when they need it,” Strines said.
Students search for athletic training opportunities, develop lifelong career paths
Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it's important to stick to one's favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)
More than just a win: how students represent their teams after big games
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
Senior Ayla Abbasi completes a dive at a meet. Abbasi said she aims to complete as much of her homework as possible during school in order to balance her difficult coursework with her practice schedule. (Submitted: Ayla Abbasi)
Athlete Spotlight: Senior Ayla Abbasi on college diving and commended graduate award
Senior Elle Tomalia runs and catches the lacrosse ball during her match. She has a verbal agreement to go play Division one Lacrosse at Butler University. (Submitted: Elle Tomalia)
Students, coach reflect on challenges posed by unpredictable weather on sports
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Sophomores Luke Choi (left front), Michael Yuan (left back), Ruth Ahn (right back), Stephanie Tan (right center), Chelsea Meng (right center) talk about their investment strategy. They gathered at the weekly FinXed club to review their final report.
Q&A with sophomore Chelsea Meng on the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Connections: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 14
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: March 13
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Quiz: What Snapple tea are you?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Categories:

Bands prepare for concerts

April 17, 2025
Emily Messiha, clarinet player and freshman, chats with a friend about the upcoming band concerts. The concert will be hosted by Hamilton Southeastern, where each performance will be scored by three judges. “We’ll focus on (a section of the piece),” Messiha said, “we start to have the entire song come together.”

The jazz bands are preparing for Jazz a la Mode, a concert for the five jazz bands on April 25 and April 26. According to Director of Bands Michael Pote, the five jazz ensembles are working on new pieces for the concert.

“The Jazz a la Mode concerts are very popular,” Pote said, “both of them usually sell out. All five jazz ensembles are working every morning on (their] music.”

According to Emily Messiha, clarinet player and freshman, the concert bands are working toward finalizing pieces for the ISSMA competition on April 26, May 3 and May 10 at Hamilton Southeastern.

“(In class) usually we just work on a specific part of each song,” Messiha said, “we focus on that.” By Alice Yang.

