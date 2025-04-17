Bands prepare for concerts

The jazz bands are preparing for Jazz a la Mode, a concert for the five jazz bands on April 25 and April 26. According to Director of Bands Michael Pote, the five jazz ensembles are working on new pieces for the concert.

“The Jazz a la Mode concerts are very popular,” Pote said, “both of them usually sell out. All five jazz ensembles are working every morning on (their] music.”

According to Emily Messiha, clarinet player and freshman, the concert bands are working toward finalizing pieces for the ISSMA competition on April 26, May 3 and May 10 at Hamilton Southeastern.

“(In class) usually we just work on a specific part of each song,” Messiha said, “we focus on that.” By Alice Yang.