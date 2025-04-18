Students and senior citizens will sign-up for SilverHounds in the upcoming school year

According to Mariam Eskandar, SilverHounds member and senior, students will participate in a book club with senior citizens as well as discuss the themes presented in the stories. She said the last meeting of the semester was April 1 but sign-ups will take place next month for the fall semester.

“There will be two meetings per semester and any student or senior citizen is welcome to join,” Eskandar said. “To do so, information will be shared on the announcements as well as in your English classes.”

Eskandar said each meeting is filled with engaging activities involving the book to bond with the other members. She said the book chosen for next year is still undecided, but they typically include historical fiction novels.

Terri Ramos, Department Chairperson and SilverHounds leader, said it is a low commitment club that will take place in both sessions of SSRT in the library.

Ramos said, “I’m looking forward to meeting the newcomers for next year. All they need to know is they will be required to come to both meetings and be willing to talk with other people about the book.” By Gabriella Griffin.