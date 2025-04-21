FCCLA members to continue planning for National Leadership Conference, reflect on competition year

The members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will continue developing their plans for attending the National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla. on July 5-9. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, a record number of Carmel students qualified for the conference.

“We had 10 students qualify for nationals this year, which I am very proud of,” Dalton said. “I have really enjoyed the growth students have shown throughout this year. All of the self confidence they are getting from participating is very encouraging. Especially my freshmen, they come in so timid and then by the time they compete they’re kind of part of our top dogs. They kind of know what’s going on at that point. ”

Laynie Wade, senior and FCCLA officer, said joining FCCLA and participating in competitions improved her confidence and presentation skills.

“When I went into (FCCLA) as a sophomore, I was not very confident, and I did not see myself as someone that was very comfortable going in front of judges,” Wade said. “FCCLA questions you on what you are good at, and helps you realize what you are good at. For example, I can sew. Well, if I can sew and I’m confident with what I made, then I can present it. Well, now that I’m confident presenting, now I can do it in front of 3000 kids. It works very well to build on itself.”