Opposing Column: Paper exams are more beneficial for students

I have never been a good test taker. In my 16 years, exams have always been a huge stressor for me. My test-taking anxiety was only exacerbated after the COVID-19 pandemic, when the majority of my teachers started to make us take assessments digitally. The worry of technical issues and unfamiliarity with new applications often made me defocus from the content of the exam.

63% of high school students in the U.S. use digital platforms in school. The transition from traditional paper exams to digital assessments felt like a significant shift that left many of us struggling to adapt. For me, it wasn’t about what I was being tested on anymore, but about if I accidentally clicked the wrong answer while navigating a new software. In contrast, paper exams provide students with a level of familiarity digital assessments can’t match. They alleviate my stress of technical issues such as a slow internet connection or potential errors in the software.

Additionally, paper exams give students more flexibility in terms of navigation. When taking a test on paper, students can see all of the questions at once, allowing them to choose how much time they want to spend on each question. This is especially important for students who struggle with anxiety or an inability to concentrate, since they can plan how they want to go about taking the test. However, with digital testing applications like Bluebook, a student would need to answer or flag the question before continuing to the next one.

The act of writing engages the brain more than clicking an answer or typing a response to a question. Writing activates areas of the brain associated with memory, learning and cognitive processing. The motion of forming letters and numbers with a pen or pencil helps with remembering material, which is incredibly helpful on tests. Personally, when I physically write down answers, I think more critically about the questions, in turn leading to higher scores on assessments. On the other hand, when I take a test through Canvas or LockDown Browser, I feel more pressured to speed through clicking answers. Also, the sound of everyone in the class typing at once is significantly more distracting than a few pencils screeching.

One can argue students are less likely to cheat on paper exams in comparison to digital ones. Whenever my teachers make me take a physical test, we are usually required to either put our phones in our bag and move them out of reach or to place them in a phone pocket at the front of the room. This almost entirely eliminates the risk of students cheating with technology. On the flip side, digital exams mean students have access to a plethora of online resources which they would be unable to access during a paper assessment. Although applications exist which can completely lock a student into the testing environment, they don’t always apply to students who bring their personal devices to school.

Truthfully, everyone has their own opinion on what exams they prefer. Each person has their own individual learning style. However, ultimately the benefits of paper exams completely outweigh the disadvantages. Though learning is moving to a more digital format, I believe exams should continue to be conducted through paper.

