Opposing Column: Digital exams are more beneficial for students

For high school students, especially those taking Advanced Placement (AP) classes, the period from February through May is a grind like no other. AP testing looms large on the horizon, and as the pressure builds, so does the mental and physical exhaustion. Between reviewing units from months ago, managing final projects and balancing extracurriculars, students are running on fumes. And to top it all off, most AP exams are still given the old-fashioned way: paper packets, Number 2 pencils and endless bubbling on Scantrons. After spending the whole year learning through digital tools, it feels like we’re taking a time machine back to 1995 on exam day.

We’re in 2025. Our classes are hosted online, we submit essays through platforms like Canvas or Turnitin, we use Google Docs instead of spiral notebooks, and our teachers often project notes from tablets or smartboards. We live in a world where our assignments live in the cloud. So why are we still clinging to paper exams?

It’s time we seriously consider how digital exams are the better option, and not just because they feel more modern. They’re simply more efficient, more accessible and better aligned with how students actually learn and live.

First, digital exams allow for smarter logistics. Think about the setup for a paper exam, teachers print hundreds of copies, pass them out, collect them and then spend hours grading by hand. Multiply that by the number of students taking tests every week, and it’s clear this is not a system built for efficiency. Not to mention the massive waste of paper. On the other hand, digital exams often include tools for automatic grading, especially for multiple choice, matching or short-answer questions. This saves teachers time, which they can use to give more meaningful feedback or help students one-on-one.

For students, digital exams mean a more comfortable and accessible test-taking experience. We’re used to typing; we write everything from discussion board posts to research papers on laptops. For students with accommodations like extended time or audio options, digital platforms make integration seamless. No need for separate rooms or printed special copies. A few clicks, and the exam is tailored to individual needs. Also, typing is generally faster and more legible than handwriting, which helps in essay sections, both for expressing ideas clearly and for teachers trying to decipher rushed handwriting under pressure.

There’s also a very real environmental benefit. Schools go through thousands of sheets of paper each year just on testing. Digital exams eliminate that waste. They’re a greener option, and in an age where climate change and sustainability are major concerns, it’s important schools reflect those values in their policies and practices.

Maybe the most overlooked benefit is the flexibility digital exams offer. Snow day? No problem. Students can still take assessments from home. Students traveling or absent due to illness? Digital tests can be scheduled and proctored remotely. Unlike a paper test, you don’t have to be physically present in a classroom at exactly 8 a.m. to take it.

Of course, no system is perfect. Tech issues can and do happen. But most schools have invested in reliable infrastructure, and platforms like Schoology, Canvas and ExamSoft are designed to autosave every few seconds. Even if your Chromebook decides to take a break mid-test, chances are your work is already backed up.

Ultimately, digital exams mirror the real world. Outside of school, almost no one fills out long-form paperwork by hand anymore. College applications, job interviews, driving tests, even the SAT, more and more of it is done online. So why not let students practice in the format they’ll be using in the real world?

Just like how a boxed cake mix can be smoother than baked from scratch, digital exams offer a smarter, less stressful alternative to their paper counterparts. They may not come with the nostalgic sound of scribbling pencils or the rush of flipping to the last page of a thick packet, but they do come with clarity, convenience, and an eye toward the future. And honestly? That sounds like the kind of break we could all use.

