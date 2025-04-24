Job fair in main varsity gym on April 25

During SSRT on April 25, students who have signed up may meet with employers. Students may ask questions and consider taking up a summer job. The counseling department sent information regarding where to sign up and how through this past week.

“The speed really ramps up here for the next five weeks after spring break,” director of counseling Kevin McDonough said. The counseling department is juggling several things as the year comes to a close, such as checking on senior graduation requirements and making next year’s master schedule.

The CCRC is also staying busy. CCRC programming coordinator Melinda Stephan said, “Still staying busy, but it’s with end of year activities for sure.”

An email that seniors should look for will be sent out in the next week about graduation activities, McDonough said. Behind the scenes, the counseling department will also undergo some changes to the structure. The next school year will be his first full school year as director of counseling.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Stephan said. By Kaitlyn Aubrey.