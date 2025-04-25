Artist’s Association to paint a mural on April 26

Artist’s Association will be painting a mural on a home near the Monon Trail on April 26, according to co-president and junior Angela Li. The club officers have created a design that will be painted by club members.

Li said the club officers chose to do this activity because they wanted to bring more art to the community. She also said the club wanted to incorporate more activities that could get members involved with larger scaled projects. Li said the house is located next to the Monon Trail, so many people walking by will be able to view the mural. She said club officers decided on nature-themed mural inspired by Ghibli and other soft art styles.

“We wanted the mural to be exciting for children to look at, colorful, but not too complicated,” Li said.

Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher, said, “Artist’s Association has always been about pulling people in that want to be part of something bigger and this club gives them the opportunity to create.” By Demi Zhang