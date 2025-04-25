  • HILITE NEWS NAMED NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION FINALIST
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Bank on It
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Instead of a quantitative change, the Supreme Court selection process needs to be closely monitored
Graphic Perspective: Eggstravagant prices
Normalization of online racism is a dangerous trend
Opposing Column: Staycations are inherently superior to traveling
Opposing Column: Traveling is inherently superior to staycations
Emmalyn Lloyd, member of Artist’s Association and freshman, draws an oil pastel portrait on March 11. Lloyd experimented with unconventional colors to add more depth into her portait. Lloyd said, “Art isn’t confined by rules, there isn’t a correct way to do things. You should get creative and do whatever you want.”
Artist’s Association to paint a mural on April 26
Job fair in main varsity gym on April 25
Junior Solomon Seif reads from a book in the religious section of the CHS library on April 22, 2025. Seif said that he believes it is crucial to remember the events of the Holocaust, since he himself resonates with his own Jewish identity. “It’s important to memorialize the heroes from all aspects, to sort of influence everybody to be a better person,” said Seif.
Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony to occur April 23
FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton grades assignments on April 15 in B175. Dalton said, “I have really enjoyed the growth students have shown throughout this year. All of the self confidence they are getting from participating is very encouraging.”
FCCLA members to continue planning for National Leadership Conference, reflect on competition year
Best Buddies members bowl at Pinheads on March 20, 2025 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. “We just completed our March bowling event and are preparing for the Friendship Walk,” Lammers said.
Best Buddies to fundraise during Carmel Marathon
Sophomore Isabella Duffy talks into her microphone and practices her script on April 21. Duffy said she tries to remain objective when reporting the news but can sometimes let her opinions influence her reporting.
Journalism’s fine line: objectivity vs. perspective
Best Buddies president Cora Lammers strikes a pose with her buddy Alyson Barnett on Sep. 26, 2024. Barnett and Lammers participated in the Best Buddies match party. Lammers said the match party allows all one-on-one matches to meet and hang out with each other.
Autism Awareness Month plays crucial role in reducing stigma, promoting inclusivity
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse on March 27, 2025. “I think my favorite part of (Gardening Together) is getting to plan and do things with nature at school,” Wei said.
Students, teacher discuss impacts of gardening on students in light of National Gardening Month
Juniors Jafeth Gamez and Yilbert Pico converse with each other on March 6 during SSRT. Gamez and Pico enjoy each other's company and they both quickly become friends after moving to the ESL class.
Multilingual learners struggle against stereotypes, fight language discrimination
Kaitlyn Oshimura competes at the New Balance track and field nationals in Boston on March 13. Oshimura said she hopes to qualify for the event again next year. (Submitted: Kaitlyn Oshimura)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Kaitlyn Oshimura on competing at New Balance Track and Field Nationals
Red Bull has a winner, and it’s Max Verstappen
Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it's important to stick to one's favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)
More than just a win: how students represent their teams after big games
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
Senior Ayla Abbasi completes a dive at a meet. Abbasi said she aims to complete as much of her homework as possible during school in order to balance her difficult coursework with her practice schedule. (Submitted: Ayla Abbasi)
Athlete Spotlight: Senior Ayla Abbasi on college diving and commended graduate award
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Seniors Saesha Saha and Akshaya Lingala demonstrate their invention. They designed a personalized massage machine to alleviate wrist pain.
Q&A with seniors Akshaya Lingala and Saesha Saha on Innovate WithIN competition
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Sophomores Luke Choi (left front), Michael Yuan (left back), Ruth Ahn (right back), Stephanie Tan (right center), Chelsea Meng (right center) talk about their investment strategy. They gathered at the weekly FinXed club to review their final report.
Q&A with sophomore Chelsea Meng on the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Crossword: April 24
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Word Search: April 18
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: March 13
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Quiz: What Snapple tea are you?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Artist's Association to paint a mural on April 26

April 25, 2025
Emmalyn Lloyd, member of Artist’s Association and freshman, draws an oil pastel portrait on March 11. Lloyd experimented with unconventional colors to add more depth into her portait. Lloyd said, “Art isn’t confined by rules, there isn’t a correct way to do things. You should get creative and do whatever you want.”

Artist’s Association will be painting a mural on a home near the Monon Trail on April 26, according to co-president and junior Angela Li. The club officers have created a design that will be painted by club members.

Li said the club officers chose to do this activity because they wanted to bring more art to the community. She also said the club wanted to incorporate more activities that could get members involved with larger scaled projects. Li said the house is located next to the Monon Trail, so many people walking by will be able to view the mural. She said club officers decided on nature-themed mural inspired by Ghibli and other soft art styles.

“We wanted the mural to be exciting for children to look at, colorful, but not too complicated,” Li said.

Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher, said, “Artist’s Association has always been about pulling people in that want to be part of something bigger and this club gives them the opportunity to create.” By Demi Zhang

