CHS Students on Navigating Recruitment Gap in Sports

For high school athletes, college recruitment often shapes their dreams and goals. But when it comes to spring sports like lacrosse and track and field, the recruitment landscape offers very different opportunities. According to ncaa.org, 111,108 scholarships are awarded nationwide for lacrosse, while track and field boasts a staggering 604,983 scholarships—more than five times the number available for lacrosse.

This large difference affects how athletes prepare and approach the recruitment process. At CHS, Senior and Varsity Lacrosse player Sophie Mock and Senior and Varsity Track & Field athlete Olivia Cebalo share their

experiences navigating the challenges of college recruitment.

The Lacrosse Perspective

Mock, a junior attack and midfielder for Carmel’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team, emphasized the challenges of being recruited in a sport with fewer available scholarships.

“Lacrosse recruiting feels really competitive,” Mock said. “There are only so many spots on college teams, so you have to stand out not just on the field but also in showcases and tournaments.”

Mock recently signed with California Women’s Lacrosse. She pointed out that recruitment in lacrosse often begins earlier than in other sports, with athletes attending specialized camps and showcases as early as middle school.

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure to perform at a young age. Coaches are always looking for players who can play at a high level.” Mock said.

Mock also noted the financial burden tied to recruitment in lacrosse. “Traveling to tournaments and paying for camps gets expensive,” she said. “It’s almost like you have to invest in yourself to get noticed.”

The Track & Field Perspective

For Cebalo, a senior specializing in distance and mid-distance, the recruitment process for track & field offers more accessibility.

“Track is unique because your numbers speak for themselves,” Cebalo said. “If you run a fast enough time or meet and certain threshold depending on your event, colleges will notice you, no matter where you’re from.”

Cebalo said that the higher number of scholarships in track & field provides a wider range of options for athletes.

“There are more opportunities because there are so many events within track,” she explained. “Whether you’re a sprinter, distance runner, or thrower, there’s a spot for you.”

However, Cebalo also stressed that recruitment is not without its pressures.

“Even though there are more scholarships, you still have to perform at your best consistently,” Cebalo said.

While both Mock and Cebalo have found ways to navigate their respective recruitment processes, the disparity in scholarship availability highlights systemic differences in how sports are supported and funded. Lacrosse, as a niche sport with smaller team sizes, implies fewer opportunities. In contrast, track & field’s broad range of events and larger rosters allow for more scholarships.

Ultimately, the recruitment gap between sports highlights student-athletes varied paths to pursue their dreams. Mock and Cebalo’s experiences show the importance of creating equitable opportunities across all sports, ensuring every student-athlete can shine.