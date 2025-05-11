Administration to prepare for next year

According to Principal Tim Phares, administration is currently looking towards staffing for the upcoming school year. Phares said that last month focused a lot on staffing, and they have reached the culminating point of that.

“Our staffing is mainly based on our student course selection,” Phares said. “We are right now in that exciting time where we can post positions and bring new people on to our staff. They aren’t necessarily new positions, its more so adjusting for teachers retiring, people moving around and more.”

Along with staffing, administration is also preparing for next year.

“It is sort of difficult to live in the moment for our seniors who are getting ready for graduation, and also looking towards the future. I always say that after spring break it is celebration season for seniors. So there is a lot going on but at the same time there is a lot of looking ahead,” Phares said.

During this time of celebration for senior students, Senior Grace Nie said CHS really helped prepare for college.

“I think the academic rigor and busy environment really helped prepare me for college. I really appreciated all the opportunities and different personalities that came with going to a big public high school,” she said.