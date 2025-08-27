Students, social studies department to work on revitalizing CHS Rho Kappa chapter

Students in the social studies peer tutoring SSRT prepare to tutor other students in various social studies subjects. Gajaria said the social studies peer tutoring program will play a vital role in helping advance the rechartering of Rho Kappa.

Senior Krish Gajaria is currently working with other students and the social studies department to revitalize a chapter of the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (Rho Kappa) at this school. Gajaria explained his vision for the chapter during the upcoming school year.

“This year, the plan is to revitalize Rho Kappa and create a vibrant community where students can engage with social studies. We’ll host events like trivia nights, debates and friendly competitions that make subjects such as history, economics, government and geography more engaging and relevant to students,” Gajaria said. “Additionally, we plan to offer preparation resources for tests and AP exams so members feel confident in their ability to excel academically.”

Though Rho Kappa does not currently have a sponsor, Brandon Swart, social studies department chair, said he is committed to seeing the club through its rechartering.

Gajaria said he is looking forward to seeing what greater impact the club can make this upcoming school year.

“I’m most excited about the opportunity to make Rho Kappa stronger than it’s been in the past,” he said. “Honestly, the program hasn’t always been the most active or effective, and many students haven’t felt particularly connected to it in the past. This year, we aim to change that by creating events and opportunities that provide members with genuine value. I’m looking forward to making Rho Kappa something students are excited to join, because they know it will both support them academically and provide a fun, engaging community.” By Emma Hu