Staff Editorial: MINGA, while a noble effort made by school administration, is ultimately ineffective

Today’s society is becoming increasingly reliant on technology, for better or worse. Therefore, this school’s inclination toward the utilization of virtual passes seems only natural. At the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year, CHS implemented MINGA, an app in which students can request bathroom or hall passes. Students are allocated six-minute restroom breaks, and once their six minutes have elapsed, teachers must manually deactivate the pass. If the student does not make it back within the allocated time or if the teacher fails to end their pass, then students risk administrative repercussions.

We understand this school has had continuous issues with students skipping class or vaping in the bathrooms, and MINGA is a concentrated effort to combat these issues. Although this school’s administration is targeting valid issues, the HiLite staff believes MINGA is an ultimately flawed system that will not work in the long run.

The most prevalent issue with MINGA is the short amount of time given to students for restroom breaks. Not all restrooms are evenly distributed throughout the school, so it may take an extended period of time to even reach a bathroom on campus. Beyond this, the six-minute time limit neglects to account for students with feminine problems or other extenuating circumstances that may require them to spend longer in the restroom. Six minutes is not always realistic for all students, but MINGA does not take personal needs into consideration. Students who genuinely may need more time are simply unable to receive it.

Additionally, MINGA’s success requires teachers to be attentive to the comings and goings of each and every one of their students at all times. Some classes at this school have approximately 50 students, and it is unrealistic to expect teachers to remember which of their students is in the restroom at all times. If a teacher makes an honest mistake and fails to close out a MINGA pass, their mistake reflects poorly on the student. It is unfair to rely on a system that punishes students for very human errors.

All in all, while MINGA is certainly an excellent concept, its execution is flawed for a number of reasons. The implementation of electronic passes is not an idea entirely without merit, but the HiLite staff believes that there are much better ways to prevent the issues prevalent at our school.