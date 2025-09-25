SROs, students discuss dangers of traffic, eBikes

SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams monitor the commons during the day on Sept. 16. Lytle said he is looking forward to meeting new students this year.

This school’s SROs have noticed a significant spike in dangerous traffic patterns, especially among students with electronic bikes (eBikes).

“E-bikes are dangerous,” SRO Blake Lytle said. “(The SROs will) continue to educate students. I think the district is going to do some education. I think everybody feels the uptick in E-bike use, but especially for our younger students, we want to be careful.”

SRO Ashley Williams said she agrees with Lytle.

“The younger kids riding (E-Bikes) do not have licenses,” Williams said. “We’re seeing some reckless driving behavior that can really cause a lot of issues.”

Senior Ami Riggins said eBike safety is especially important among underclassmen.

“These freshmen and sophomores who haven’t even taken drivers (education) really shouldn’t be driving these eBikes so recklessly,” Riggins said. By Evelyn Foster