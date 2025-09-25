SROs, students discuss dangers of traffic, eBikes

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Indy 500
Indy 500
Bank on It
Bank on It
Staff Editorial: MINGA, while a noble effort made by school administration, is ultimately ineffective
Staff Editorial: MINGA, while a noble effort made by school administration, is ultimately ineffective
Stop calling selfishness self-care
Stop calling selfishness self-care
Opposing Column: New district start date improves the quality of summer for students
Opposing Column: New district start date improves the quality of summer for students
Opposing Column: The current start date already serves students, does not need to be changed
Opposing Column: The current start date already serves students, does not need to be changed
A culture of performative commercial interests
A culture of performative commercial interests
Kristina Wheeler, at (the) large seat of the school board emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the needs of all members of our community during the Sept. 8 school board meeting.
School board addressed concerns about the Bus Drivers Association’s bargaining rights, student academic performance
Amelia Riegel, violin player and sophomore, reviews the sheet music for the upcoming concert after school with a friend. The orchestras practiced various techniques required for the concert. “(I’m working on) everything.” Riegel said, “especially intonation and bow usage and dynamics.”
Orchestra to prepare for upcoming concert
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams monitor the commons during the day on Sept. 16. Lytle said he is looking forward to meeting new students this year.
SROs, students discuss dangers of traffic, eBikes
Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the annual Match Party on Sept. 12. “We’re really looking forward to these opportunities for students to connect, celebrate and have fun together,” Evans said.
Best Buddies nears pickleball event
Co-presidents Angela Li (left) and Aidan Shen (right) are presenting at Artist’s Association’s first callout meeting on Sept. 26. Li and Shen were introducing themselves and the club and giving important announcements. Shen said the first meeting had a better turnout than they had initially expected.
Artist’s Association to sell tote bags and caricatures at Homecoming booth on Sept. 26
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Performing traditional dance strengthens students’ ties to culture
Junior Grant Mu teaches senior Alan Lai about the English material on the SAT on Sept. 4. Mu started studying for the SAT during the summer and felt nervous about how the adaptive format of the online test might affect his performance.
High schoolers struggle with the new Digital SAT
Senior Ella Fry and fellow travelers listen to a presentation by a Spanish public official. Fry said, "While I learned a lot in Spanish class that set me up for the program, the overall improvement I had in Spain was incredible." (Submitted: Ella Fry)
Bilingual students, teacher reflect on the value of language immersion, a summer abroad
Dr. Cathy Gorn, Executive Director of National History Day (NHD), delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the NHD national contest on June 8 at the University of Maryland, College Park. Gorn joined NHD 43 years ago, and under her leadership, it grew significantly, receiving the National Humanities Medal from Barack Obama in 2011. “There has been an attack on history education over several years and on history itself. There have been attempts to whitewash history, to avoid talking about the complete story because of the fear of upsetting people if you talk about the difficulties of our past. But you have to look at everything,” Gorn said. (Submitted Photo: National History Day)
Students, educators reaffirm the importance of history education as its future hangs in the balance
Japan-America Society of Indiana (JASI) members play traditional taiko drums at the Cherry Blossom Festival on May 4. There were many different Japanese performances at the festival including samurai cosplays and traditional dances.
Japanese cherry blossom festival creates appreciation for Japanese-American culture
Rajeev Ram celebrates after winning the Cincinnati Open men’s doubles final on Aug. 17. The victory added the 32nd Association of Tennis Professionals title to his accomplished doubles career. Ram said he feels proud to be able to represent CHS and leave a legacy at our school. (Submitted: Rajeev Ram)
Rajeev Ram’s influence resonates across players and coaches
Gavin Franklin, offensive line and sophomore, clashes with opposing Columbus North player. The offensive line helped lead Carmel to a 49 point victory.
Photo Essay: Carmel faces Columbus North on Sept. 19
Senior Yi Zheng competes in the Men 400 meter Medley event on Aug.23, while wearing the USA black swim cap, during the Junior World Championships. Zheng said that his favorite memory from his time at the Junior World Swimming Championship was when he participated in the “Walk Out” and heard his teammates and supporters chanting his name. (Submitted: Yi Zheng)
Q&A with Yi Zheng over competing at the Junior Worlds Championship in Romania
Erica Lai trains indoors for inline speed skating. Lai said she wants to continue skating after high school. (Submitted: Erica Lai)
Athlete Spotlight: Erica Lai on speed skating
Senior Briggs Griffin, a Carmel varsity Lacrosse player circles up with the team before facing Hamilton Southeastern on May 2nd.
Photo Essay: Boys Varsity Lacrosse vs HSE
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Junior Harper Roan plays Sandra Templeton opposite senior Isaiah Henderson playing Edward Bloom. The show will run from May 15 to 17.
“Big Fish” Photo Gallery
Book-to-screen adaptations should enhance stories, not change them completely
Book-to-screen adaptations should enhance stories, not change them completely
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
Q&A with Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Girls senators
Q&A with Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Girls senators
Q&A Junior Marcus Primason on the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A Junior Marcus Primason on the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Q&A with Allison Shen on Empowher STEM
Q&A with Allison Shen on Empowher STEM
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Q&A Junior Marcus Primason on the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A Junior Marcus Primason on the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: March 27
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 12
Wordle: September 12
Wordle: September 11
Wordle: September 11
Wordle: September 8
Wordle: September 8
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 18
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

SROs, students discuss dangers of traffic, eBikes

Evelyn Foster
September 25, 2025
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams monitor the commons during the day on Sept. 16. Lytle said he is looking forward to meeting new students this year.

This school’s SROs have noticed a significant spike in dangerous traffic patterns, especially among students with electronic bikes (eBikes).

“E-bikes are dangerous,” SRO Blake Lytle said. “(The SROs will) continue to educate students. I think the district is going to do some education. I think everybody feels the uptick in E-bike use, but especially for our younger students, we want to be careful.”

SRO Ashley Williams said she agrees with Lytle.

“The younger kids riding (E-Bikes) do not have licenses,” Williams said. “We’re seeing some reckless driving behavior that can really cause a lot of issues.”

Senior Ami Riggins said eBike safety is especially important among underclassmen.

“These freshmen and sophomores who haven’t even taken drivers (education) really shouldn’t be driving these eBikes so recklessly,” Riggins said. By Evelyn Foster

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal