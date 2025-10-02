Math Club to start Arete Math Labs competition, students prepare in advance by attending guest speaker lecture

Students in Math Club attended the guest speaker event on Sept. 24 in Room A314. During this guest lecture, Dr. Jyoti Sarkar spoke about statistical reliability theories in mathematics and economics. Allison Shen, club president and senior, said that Math Club will host more guest lecturers in the future.

Math Club last met on Sept. 24 in Room A314 for a collaboration with Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Society) Club. The club hosted a guest speaker, Dr. Jyoti Sarkar, who lectured over statistical reliability theories in mathematics and economics. Club sponsor Peter Beck said that the club should expect to have more guest speakers in the future.

“We had guest speakers last year (too),” he said. “We would like to engage students in Math Club with these guest speakers by giving them an insight to the professional (world).”

Allison Shen, club president and senior, also said that she wants to expose students to different forms of math by introducing more guest speakers.

“Math Club will probably keep the guest speakers coming back,” Shen said. “Even if some people missed this one, there will be more later on; we’re aiming (for) one guest speaker a month, which will hopefully let students absorb a variety of information.”

Additionally, Math Club will be beginning the Arete Math Labs competition in the next meeting. Like last year, the competition will be open to all students at CHS.

“We welcome anyone to participate in this online competition,” Shen said. “They just have to let us know and come to Room A331 when we’re taking the test.” By Ella Guo