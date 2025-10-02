New organization to the CHS library fiction section

Junior Emily Wang reads a book she got from the library.

Fiction director Mrs. Vannow will be a new addition to the library department this school year and she will participate in helping students find new books they would like to read as well as organizing the fiction department. She said she was happy to have moved to Carmel High School.

“I’m going to be helping students, especially in the fiction department, so I’m really excited to learn more about fiction.” said Vannow.

With the new fiction displays, students said they found it easier to decide which books to read. Junior Emily Wang said it made finding a book very easy.

“I can just browse around and see what catches my eye, I really appreciate the displays,” By Wynne BruBaker