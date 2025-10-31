Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome

Every October, social media is filled with tutorials for elaborate Halloween makeup and spooky costumes that look straight out of a movie set. Recently on TikTok, there has been a debate over basic Halloween costumes. Some argue that pants and a shirt don’t count as a costume, while others argue that effort shouldn’t come in the way of celebrating a holiday. In my opinion, any costume, no matter how simple, is still a costume.

For some, Halloween is the perfect excuse to go all out by dressing up in spooky costumes, using props and fake blood. For others, it is a time to hang out with friends and join in on the Halloween spirit, even if that means throwing something together last-minute. At the end of the day, Halloween isn’t about how much effort you put in; it’s about enjoying the moment and creating memories with the people around you.

Not everyone has the time, money, or energy to create something elaborate for Halloween. Most people are split between school, work and other responsibilities, so it is hard for many to spend hours creating a costume for one night. Simpler outfits don’t mean that someone cares less about Halloween; it just means that they are more practical.

Halloween is a holiday that is supposed to be inclusive and bring people together, not one that measures who has the most creative costume design. Some people might show their spirit through a full transformation, while others show their spirit through more subtle ways. Both are equally valid ways to celebrate Halloween.

Simple costumes also encourage creativity. Working with what you already have to create a costume makes you think outside of the box and can result in surprisingly imaginative results. A little thought or humor can make a simple outfit into a memorable costume, without having the stress of going all out with your costume.

Sometimes, the easiest costumes are also the most fun. Without the pressure of checking your costume pieces every couple of minutes or worrying about your makeup smudging, you can actually enjoy your night carefree, laughing with friends and celebrating in the Halloween spirit. It’s these moments that you will actually remember, not the costume.

This Halloween, whether you took 10 minutes or 10 hours creating your costume, wear it proudly. Halloween isn’t about striving for perfection or outdressing others, but about embracing the spirit of the night.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Viraj Gadeela at [email protected].